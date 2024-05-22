Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuThe Walt Disney Company AfricaRogerwilcoJoe PublicTopco MediaeMediaBrandMappAdvertising Media ForumDomains.co.zaHumanzHellopeterKLAOgilvy South AfricaSauce AdvertisingInvibes AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Cilliers Brink tells us what the DA has done for Tshwane and its other metros!

Cilliers Brink tells us what the DA has done for Tshwane and its other metros!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Rogerwilco creates accurate content on Africa Check's Election Information Hub

    Issued by Rogerwilco
    22 May 2024
    22 May 2024
    To ensure that accurate information reaches South African voters before the general election, Africa Check has added an Election Information Hub to its website, featuring fact-check reports, analyses, factsheets and AI generated videos produced by multi-award-winning digital marketing agency Rogerwilco.
    Rogerwilco creates accurate content on Africa Check's Election Information Hub

    Noko Makgato, Africa Check executive director says, “One of the key mediums we’re using is video because it appeals to so many people, especially South Africa's young voters. In the video series, Zanele, our AI host, debunks some of the parties’ more spurious claims while validating those that are correct, enabling Africa Check to provide reliable, nonpartisan information on key campaign issues proactively. We’re also working with social media platforms to highlight fact checks, using tools like Meta’s third-party fact-checking programme.”

    The Election Information Hub focuses on claims made by the three major political parties; ANC, DA and EFF. It also features a report examining the election promises made by the ANC in 2019 and details the commitments that have not been met.

    Because voters can’t easily find this information, Africa Check does it for them. They examine important public statements and then check them against the best available evidence and publish their findings to guide public debate with facts.

    There is a difference between misinformation, which is shared unintentionally, and disinformation, which is false information spread with the intent to mislead. The latter is particularly problematic during an election.

    “When we conceptualised the campaign”, says Wilton Ackeer, Rogerwilco creative director, “we wanted to bring in an artificial intelligence component because the abuse of AI - and technology in general - has given rise to so much misinformation in election campaigns globally. Our intent was to demonstrate that, when used effectively and with purpose, artificial intelligence can be an asset in sorting fact from fiction.”

    As a digital agency, Rogerwilco’s role is to help clients stay relevant in the digital age. According to Ackeer, “Innovation is essential to get attention in a crowded media landscape. Helping clients do clever things like this enables them to meet consumers where they are and when needed. Capturing the zeitgeist is the particular skill of digital agencies, and this is increasingly the sort of service clients need.”

    This year has seen the highest number of youth registering to vote: 48% of people aged 20 to 29, up from 30% in 2019. This age group gravitates towards short-form social media content like TikTok – nearly 40% of TikTok users are aged 18 to 24. The problem is that false information thrives on TikTok due to a lack of fact-checking.

    In 2022, this was proven by NewsGuard, a journalism and technology tool that tracks online information. According to their report published on CNN’s website, TikTok ‘repeatedly delivered videos containing false claims in the first 20 results, often within the first five.’

    In South Africa, more than 70% of the population is estimated to receive their news online and through social media such as TikTok and Reels.

    In an age of disinformation, the Election Information Hub is a comprehensive resource. It invites involvement from the public, giving them a place to submit claims that need to be checked. It also provides guides that equip the public with the skills needed to navigate the digital age, such as how to tell if a news article is reliable and how to fight fake news and misinformation sent via WhatsApp.

    Read more: general elections, Africa Check, Wilton Ackeer, Rogerwilco, #SAelections24
    NextOptions
    Rogerwilco
    Rogerwilco is a multi-award winning, independently owned end-to-end digital customer experience agency. We exist to remove the friction in brands' digital engagement with their audiences, no matter the channel or touchpoint.

    Related

    Consumer insights company, KLA delves into voter sentiment ahead of the SA elections
    KLAConsumer insights company, KLA delves into voter sentiment ahead of the SA elections
    17 May 2024
    How the Cookie crumbles: Crafting new marketing strategies in a Cookie-free world
    RogerwilcoHow the Cookie crumbles: Crafting new marketing strategies in a Cookie-free world
    14 May 2024
    Image supplied. TikTok has announced several initiatives with the local electoral commission and civil society organisations to combat misinformation
    #SAelections24: Initiatives to fight misinformation, provide access to reliable information launched
    26 Apr 2024
    Source: © 123rf Applications for accreditation for national and provincial Results Operations Centres (ROCs) have opened
    #SAelections24: Media accreditation for all Results Operation Centres
    24 Apr 2024
    Source: © MKM Digital Marketing Brand equity is unpacked by the experts
    Building lasting connections: The art of brand equity
     4 Apr 2024
    Rogerwilco appointed performance marketing agency to Momentum Metropolitan Holdings
    RogerwilcoRogerwilco appointed performance marketing agency to Momentum Metropolitan Holdings
    11 Mar 2024
    Rogerwilco enhances digital marketing through AI-based neuroscience product
    RogerwilcoRogerwilco enhances digital marketing through AI-based neuroscience product
    27 Feb 2024
    Rogerwilco&#x2019;s contribution to the Drupal community
    RogerwilcoRogerwilco’s contribution to the Drupal community
    14 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz