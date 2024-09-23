Rival bidder takes PetroSA to court over Gazprom-Equator tenders

Phezulu Natural Energy Resources is demanding that PetroSA disclose internal documents showing how and why it selected Russia’s Gazprombank and scandal-plagued Equator Holdings for multibillion-dollar gas deals.

Secret. That’s how PetroSA likes its offshore gas business to be.

However, a new court case threatens to crack open its two most controversial deals: the gas-to-liquids refinery deal with Russia’s Gazprombank and the gas finance-and-infrastructure deal with businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi.

Two weeks ago, Phezulu Natural Energy Resources, a rival bidder, filed a case asking the Cape Town High Court to set aside Mulaudzi’s deal. However, in a novel legal twist, Phezulu is also demanding access to the decision-making records of the Gazprombank tender, which – it alleges – was illegally split for Mulaudzi’s benefit.

It’s a complicated story, so let me explain:

In January last year, PetroSA – the state-owned oil and gas company – issued a flurry of tenders designed to kickstart the offshore gas industry:

RFP 0001/2023 would restart the mothballed gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay;

RFP 0003/2023 would drill gas wells off the southern coast, and

RFP 0004/2023 would source funding for the drilling programme.

Then PetroSA went quiet – until December, when amaBhungane reported that PetroSA was planning to award RFP 0001/2023, worth roughly R3.7-billion, to Gazprombank Africa, a local subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned gas giant.

The deal was controversial: Gazprombank had been selected after all 19 other bidders were eliminated for technical reasons. Dealing with a Russian entity, currently under Western sanctions, made it even riskier.

By Susan Comrie for amaBhungane