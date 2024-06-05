Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Adopt-a-SchoolNorth-West University (NWU)Varsity VibeEnterprises University of PretoriaUCT Graduate School of BusinessThink Digital AcademyUniversity of PretoriaFundiConnectSappiAAA School of AdvertisingOnPoint PREast Coast RadioEduvosRichfieldImpaqEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Education Higher Education

    Rhodes University bids farewell to transformative chancellor Justice Lex Mpati

    Rhodes University chancellor Justice Lex Mpati will be stepping down from his role after 12 years in the position.
    3 Apr 2025
    3 Apr 2025
    Chancellor Justice Lex Mpati | image supplied
    Chancellor Justice Lex Mpati | image supplied

    Mpati, the first former Rhodes University student to become chancellor and the second Black student to graduate with an LLB from the university, championed judicial integrity, education, and transformation. "His tenure as chancellor marks an era of profound impact," Rhodes University stated.

    “I think the administration has done very well so far,” Mpati said. “It’s obvious that students who are not white are many more than students who are white. When I came here, white students were in the majority. I myself came in on a permit at the time.”

    He enrolled at Rhodes University, earning a BA in 1982 and an LLB in 1984—a testament to perseverance.

    He is officiating his last Graduation for Rhodes University between 2 and 4 April in Makhanda, and day one of this special occasion was marked by several highlights.

    He says he is proud of the Rhodes University legacy, specifically as it relates to the institution’s transformation efforts.

    Autumn 2025 Graduation

    During the Autumn 2025 Graduation, Advocate Paul Pretorius delivered a powerful and thoughtful acceptance speech on Wednesday upon receiving an Honorary Doctorate from Rhodes University for his unwavering commitment to fairness.

    His contributions, particularly as Evidence Leader for the State Capture Commission, have played a crucial role in shaping South Africa’s legal and democratic landscape.

    Reflecting on his personal journey—from being banned under Apartheid to leading investigations into state corruption—Advocate Pretorius highlighted themes of conflict resolution, inequality, and the corrosive effects of corruption.

    He offered insights drawn from his life, calling for empathy, principled engagement, and active citizenship. He stressed the importance of fostering dialogue in a polarised world, addressing inequality in education, and taking decisive action against corruption, warning that complacency threatens justice and democracy.

    Advocate Pretorius praised Rhodes University for its efforts in education reform and encouraged graduates to embrace change, act with integrity, and remain committed to justice. Ending on a note of hope and challenge, he urged: “If we are going to make a difference, we must be different.”

    Acclaimed Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate on Wednesday for her immense contributions to African literature, cinema, and advocacy for social justice, gender equality, and freedom of expression.

    Drawing inspiration from the film Thelma & Louise, she spoke of the importance of perseverance in the face of systemic resistance, asking: “What if we don’t stop?”

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Let's do Biz