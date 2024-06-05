Rhodes University bids farewell to transformative chancellor Justice Lex Mpati

Rhodes University chancellor Justice Lex Mpati will be stepping down from his role after 12 years in the position.

Chancellor Justice Lex Mpati | image supplied

Mpati, the first former Rhodes University student to become chancellor and the second Black student to graduate with an LLB from the university, championed judicial integrity, education, and transformation. "His tenure as chancellor marks an era of profound impact," Rhodes University stated.

“I think the administration has done very well so far,” Mpati said. “It’s obvious that students who are not white are many more than students who are white. When I came here, white students were in the majority. I myself came in on a permit at the time.”

He enrolled at Rhodes University, earning a BA in 1982 and an LLB in 1984—a testament to perseverance.

He is officiating his last Graduation for Rhodes University between 2 and 4 April in Makhanda, and day one of this special occasion was marked by several highlights.

He says he is proud of the Rhodes University legacy, specifically as it relates to the institution’s transformation efforts.

Autumn 2025 Graduation

During the Autumn 2025 Graduation, Advocate Paul Pretorius delivered a powerful and thoughtful acceptance speech on Wednesday upon receiving an Honorary Doctorate from Rhodes University for his unwavering commitment to fairness.

His contributions, particularly as Evidence Leader for the State Capture Commission, have played a crucial role in shaping South Africa’s legal and democratic landscape.

Reflecting on his personal journey—from being banned under Apartheid to leading investigations into state corruption—Advocate Pretorius highlighted themes of conflict resolution, inequality, and the corrosive effects of corruption.

He offered insights drawn from his life, calling for empathy, principled engagement, and active citizenship. He stressed the importance of fostering dialogue in a polarised world, addressing inequality in education, and taking decisive action against corruption, warning that complacency threatens justice and democracy.

Advocate Pretorius praised Rhodes University for its efforts in education reform and encouraged graduates to embrace change, act with integrity, and remain committed to justice. Ending on a note of hope and challenge, he urged: “If we are going to make a difference, we must be different.”

Acclaimed Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate on Wednesday for her immense contributions to African literature, cinema, and advocacy for social justice, gender equality, and freedom of expression.

Drawing inspiration from the film Thelma & Louise, she spoke of the importance of perseverance in the face of systemic resistance, asking: “What if we don’t stop?”