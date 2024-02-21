Reebok drops 'Back Like I Never Left' video with YoungstaCPT and DJ Ready D

Reebok, the brand synonymous with sports and streetwear, has announced the launch of the music video for Back Like I Never Left, featuring YoungstaCPT and DJ Ready D. Premiered on 19 February, this music video is a homage to the essence of South African hip hop.

Image supplied

DJ Ready D shares, “Whenever YoungstaCPT and I team up to make music, we strive to pay homage to the rich history and vibrant spirit of hip-hop culture. When I producedBack Like I Never Left, ensuring this spirit permeated every element of the track was paramount.” That's why you'll hear Grandmaster Ready D’s iconic turntable scratches woven into the fabric of the song, representing the vital role DJs play as the backbone of hip hop.

Directed by Mahmood Osman (Moody Visualz), known for his work with YoungstaCPT on the music videos for 1,000 Mistakes and Better Than Money, the video was shot in and around Cape Town. From the nostalgic nods to POC's rehearsal spots opposite DJ Ready D's childhood home in Mitchells Plain to YoungstaCPT’s creative hub, The Blocc in Wynberg, every scene is a piece of hip hop history.

“Reebok's desire to celebrate this legacy deeply resonated with us,” says DJ Ready D.

“To honour it, we meticulously integrated all the essential ingredients of hip hop culture into the production. Furthermore, we crafted the song to shine in both audio and visual formats. The music video showcases the dynamism of the culture in all its glory, from Youngsta’s dope lyrics, to my own skills on the turntables. It also highlights timeless elements like Breaking & Graff Art.”

Also highlighted in the music video is Reebok’s 50 Years of Hip Hop range, a collection that celebrates half a century of the genre's influence on fashion and culture. In addition, scenes from Reebok’s epic Back Like We Never Left event held on 7 December 2023 at Cape Town's Alley are showcased.

“Ultimately, our goal was to create something timeless, something that embodies the true essence of hip-hop and resonates with fans for years to come,” says Ready D. “We believe Back Like We Never Left achieves that aim, and we're excited to share it with the world. Shout out to Shaney J for adding flavour to the drums and bass line!”

From the Back Like We Never Left event that marked Reebok’s reintroduction to the South African hip hop scene, to the Back Like I Never Left track and music video, the brand is proud to reinforce its position at the forefront of the culture.