Ramaphosa calls to intensify efforts to improve early childhood learning

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on educators to intensify efforts to improve early childhood learning, emphasising the urgent need to strengthen foundational skills in reading and mathematics.

The president was addressing the 2025 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla, at OR Tambo Conference Centre, in Ekurhuleni on Thursday.

He highlighted concerning literacy and numeracy statistics, warning that failure to address these gaps could have long-term consequences for learners.

Citing the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS), he noted that more than 80% of Grade 4 learners in South Africa cannot read for meaning in any language, including their home language.

Additionally, the country ranked low in a recently published study on Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), which surveys capabilities in Grades 4 and 8.

“Not having mastered basic skills in reading and maths at foundation level sets the tone for how a learner will perform in high school and beyond. That is why Early Childhood Development [ECD] education has become the key foundation and bedrock.

“So, correcting these shortcomings is the most urgent of tasks. It must be front and centre of our efforts in basic education,” he explained.

In the same breath, the President lauded the achievements of the Class of 2024 saying it reinforces government’s commitment to developing the nation’s young people as the most valuable resource.

He said this achievement shows that the country is steadily undoing the apartheid legacy of intergenerational poverty, disadvantage and indignity.

“Our learners, teachers, parents and caregivers deserve our appreciation, alongside school governing bodies and partners in business, trade unions and academia. However, these impressive outcomes stand in stark contrast to what we see in the early years of education.”

To address these challenges, the President welcomed the Department of Basic Education’s review and realignment of the curriculum, including teacher development programmes and a focus on the Mother-Tongue Based Bilingual Education approach.

He also stressed the importance of inclusive education, calling for greater access to quality learning for children with disabilities.

“We are encouraged by the department’s efforts to review and realign our existing curriculum, including assessment, learning and teaching support material and teacher development programmes,” the president said.

Embracing AI and technology

The first citizen warned that globalisation, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) are reshaping the job market, making it critical for South Africa’s education system to evolve.

He said that the theme of this year’s lekgotla – ‘Strengthening Foundations for a Resilient, Future-Fit Education System’ – is therefore most appropriate and timely.

He highlighted that the World Economic Forum’s 2025 Future of Jobs Report showed the world’s fastest growing and fastest declining jobs.

The report showed that jobs that are growing fastest are big data specialists, user interface and user experience engineers, data warehousing specialists and renewable energy engineers.

At the bottom of the pyramid, some of the jobs that are in decline include bank tellers, data entry clerks, cashiers, admin assistants, book-keeping and payroll clerks, and telemarketers, among others.

The president noted that many of these occupations that are in decline are entry-level positions for young people entering the job market after school.

He noted that AI and advanced language models are significantly reshaping various industries.

One such tool, ChatGPT, now has approximately 300 million weekly active users worldwide. The number of students relying on ChatGPT for school assignments has doubled between 2023 and 2024.

The president emphasised the need for the education system to embrace technology while maintaining a strong foundation in human-led learning.

“We have to adapt to this new reality or risk the consequences of last century methods that cannot deliver new century outcomes. As impressive as technological advances have been, technology is but a complement to human endeavour.

“There is no substitute for solid foundational education led by committed and capable educators that sets the stage for a more effective and equitable educational system,” the President said.

The president further highlighted that the first generation to grow up with the internet, Gen Z, are already in their thirties. Generation Alpha, the first fully digital generation, are now in high school.

The babies born this year are the start of Generation Beta and will begin school in 2030.

“These Generation Beta children will be mastering the use of AI tools for schoolwork, problem solving and life advice before they even reach high school.

“This is to say nothing of their future career paths. There are now tools that can build a website in 10 seconds and compile a fully referenced research paper in about a minute.

“So, when we speak of equipping our young people with the skills for a changing world, we are not only talking about the structure of education needing to be transformed, but its methods of delivery as well. I am pleased that this is an issue that is prioritised at the Basic Education Lekgotla,” the President said.

Vocational and entrepreneurial pathways

President Ramaphosa also called for greater emphasis on technical and vocational education as viable alternatives to traditional academic pathways. He pointed to Germany, where 47% of the workforce holds vocational qualifications, compared to just 17% with university degrees.

“As stakeholders in the sector, we need to work together to address the prevalent bias towards general academic education and the stigma that exists around choosing vocational occupations.

“Vocational training should not be seen as a fall-back option for learners who have been identified as unlikely to obtain the marks needed for university entry. It should be seen as an attractive proposition for all learners.”

The President also highlighted the importance of fostering entrepreneurship to support young people in an economy with limited job opportunities.

Agenda for education

The 2025 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla comes at a pivotal time as South Africa enters the implementation phase of the Medium-Term Development Plan and nears the five-year countdown to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

As South Africa chairs the G20, President Ramaphosa noted the opportunity to drive a progressive global education agenda under the theme of “solidarity, equality, and sustainability.”

“As the host of the G20 Education Working Group, we have a unique opportunity to drive a progressive agenda for inclusive and equitable education within the framework of the G20,” he said.