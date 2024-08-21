Qatar Airways acquires 25% stake in Airlink, expands African footprint

Qatar Airways Group has acquired a 25% stake in Airlink, a prominent independent regional airline operating across Southern Africa. This acquisition is part of Qatar Airways’ strategy to expand its footprint in Africa.

The investment will enhance the existing code-sharing partnership between the two airlines, improving Airlink's connectivity to over 45 destinations in 15 African countries. This move aligns with Qatar Airways’ broader goal of contributing to Africa's economic development.

On the announcement, Qatar Airways’ group chief executive officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, says: "Our investment in Airlink further demonstrates how integral we see Africa being to our business’ future.

"This partnership demonstrates our confidence not only in Airlink—as a resilient, agile, and financially robust company governed by sound principles—but also in Africa as a whole, with its immense potential that I am delighted we can help begin to realise.”

Airlink chief executive Rodger Foster says: “Having Qatar Airways as an equity partner is a powerful endorsement of Airlink and echoes our faith in the markets we currently serve and plan to add to our network.

"This transaction will unlock growth by providing efficiencies of scale, increasing our capacity and expanding our marketing reach. By bolstering Airlink and its business, this investment will strengthen all of the existing airline partnerships Airlink has nurtured over the years.”

The partnership between Qatar Airways and Airlink seeks to align both carriers’ loyalty programmes - Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Airlink Skybucks.

Qatar Airways currently flies to 29 destinations in Africa, and there’s been strong growth in the market with new destinations added to the Qatar Airways network on the continent since December 2020. Abidjan, Abuja, Accra, Harare, Kano, Luanda, Lusaka, and Port Harcourt are the African cities newly added to the extensive Qatar Airways network, while Cairo and Alexandria were resumed.