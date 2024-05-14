Project Pitch Platform opens call for entries

MIP Africa, one of Africa's populat film industry event taking place in Cape Town from 2-4 September 2024, as part of Fame Week Africa, has opened the call for filmmakers, storytellers and creative minds to submit projects for the Project Pitch Platform.

This initiative provides aspiring creators with the opportunity to pitch their projects directly to commissioning editors, buyers, and financiers, offering a chance to secure funding and distribution deals.

Film projects considered can be at varying stages of development, from early ideas to those in active production and MIP Africa welcomes pitches across various genres and formats, including film, television and digital content.

To be considered for the Project Pitch Platform, applicants must submit a comprehensive document outlining the project's development, target market, envisioned team, budget, distribution plan and more.

MIP Africa, the premier event for the African film and television industry, is back! �� From Sep 4 to 6, 2023, join content creatives, producers, buyers, and sellers in @CityofCT . Register here: https://t.co/F9TAOpfovc #HomeOfAfricanCreatives #fameweekafrica #mipafrica pic.twitter.com/8R5lV5E3Q2 — FAME Week Africa (@fameweekafrica) May 8, 2023

Says Martin Hiller, portfolio director for Fame Week Africa, “Anyone who has tried to pitch a movie or series will know that the hardest part is getting in front of a decision maker. With the Project Pitch Platform, we are removing that hurdle and putting good ideas in front of key people in the industry. It could be someone's lucky break.”

Submissions close on 28 June 2024 and the successful projects will be announced on 15 July 2024. All applicants will be required to come to MIP Africa in person and at their own expense to pitch.

Key dates

Submissions Closed: 28 June 2024



Projects Announced: 15 July 2024



Dossier Available: 29 July 2024



Pitching Sessions: 2-4 September 2024

A full description of the required application points can be found here.

Projects can be submitted here.