30 music publishers selected for inaugural Music Business Lab Training Programme

Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro), in an exclusive partnership with Music Business Lab (MBL), has selected 30 recipients for the inaugural 2024 Music Business Lab Training Programme.

This initiative has been designed to empower music publishers and foster sustainable growth within the music industry.

Launched in April 2024, the programme attracted a high volume of applications from across South Africa. The overwhelming response highlighted the vast potential and eagerness of Samro members within the music community to elevate their business acumen and operational prowess, especially in the publishing realm.

The selected participants will embark on an intensive six-week training regimen meticulously crafted to address the intricacies of music publishing and business management.

The University of Pretoria supports the curriculum, ensuring that all participants receive accredited certification upon completion, further enhancing their professional credentials.

"We are immensely proud of the diverse group of individuals selected for this year’s programme. Each participant brings a unique perspective and inherent talent that, when honed, will significantly contribute to the resilience and prosperity of South Africa's music industry," stated Lesego Maforah, Samro’s CSI Manager.

Knowledge of the music business ecosystem

The training programme, set to commence on 16 May 2024, will delve into critical topics such as revenue enhancement, product innovation, and entrepreneurial development. Participants will gain exclusive access to a wealth of industry opportunities and market exposure, crucial for their personal and professional growth.

The cohort will also be equipped with the necessary tools to navigate the competitive music industry.

The Music Business Lab stands out with its publisher-specific format. It will provide comprehensive and highly effective training and development programmes designed to professionalise the music business ecosystem.

Through expert-led training, incubation, and accelerator programmes, MBL is committed to enhancing the capacity and success of music business professionals across South Africa.

Music Business Lab founder Ninel Musson expressed enthusiasm about the journey ahead: "As the programme unfolds, we are set to embark on a unique learning journey that will not only cultivate the participants' understanding of the music business but also equip them with the tools necessary to thrive in this competitive industry."

As the programme unfolds, it promises to cultivate a new generation of music business leaders and catalyse inclusivity and advance transformation within the music industry.

To see the complete list of the 30 MBL recipients for 2024, click https://www.samro.org.za/csi/music-business-course here.