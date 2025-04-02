Pnet Job Market Trends Report - March 2025

Welcome to the latest edition of the Pnet Job Market Trends Report, where you can gain data-driven insights into South African online labour market trends.

The monthly report reviews local hiring activity as well as regional job trends. In each edition we examine the jobs and job sectors that were most in demand over the previous month. We also provide snapshots of specific job sectors, unpacking useful demographic data to guide recruiters in their recruitment planning and to give jobseekers a view on what is hot and happening in the local job market.

This month’s special feature: The rise of AI professionals in South Africa’s Job Market. Pnet explores which industry sectors are hiring AI professionals – and what kinds of AI roles are landing those jobs. By analysing its extensive candidate database, Pnet seeks to answer the following questions:

1. What kind of industry sectors are employing AI professionals? 2. What kind of AI professionals are currently being employed in South Africa?

Download the full report here.



