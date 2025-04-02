Marketing & Media trends
Pnet Job Market Trends Report - March 2025
The monthly report reviews local hiring activity as well as regional job trends. In each edition we examine the jobs and job sectors that were most in demand over the previous month. We also provide snapshots of specific job sectors, unpacking useful demographic data to guide recruiters in their recruitment planning and to give jobseekers a view on what is hot and happening in the local job market.
This month’s special feature: The rise of AI professionals in South Africa’s Job Market. Pnet explores which industry sectors are hiring AI professionals – and what kinds of AI roles are landing those jobs. By analysing its extensive candidate database, Pnet seeks to answer the following questions:
1. What kind of industry sectors are employing AI professionals?
2. What kind of AI professionals are currently being employed in South Africa?
- Pnet Job Market Trends Report - March 202507 Apr 16:41
- Pnet Job Market Trends Report – February 202527 Feb 15:18
- Pnet Job Market Trends Report – January 202506 Feb 13:33
- Pnet Job Market Trends Report – December 202414 Jan 14:30
- Turn your January blues into a career boost with The Pnet Fix03 Jan 09:23