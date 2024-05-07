Search for:

    Pnet Job Market Trends Report – April 2024

    Issued by Pnet
    7 May 2024
    Welcome to the latest edition of the Pnet Job Market Trends Report, where you can gain data-driven insights into South African online labour market trends.
    The monthly report reviews local hiring activity as well as regional job trends. In each edition we take a look at the jobs and job sectors that have been most in demand over the previous month. We also provide snapshots of specific job sectors, unpacking useful demographic data to guide recruiters in their recruitment planning and to give job seekers a view on what is hot and happening in the local job market.

    Every edition includes a special feature unpacking relevant topics of interest. In the latest report, Pnet investigates scarce skills in the South African recruitment market and reveals the sectors most affected by skills shortages.

    Download the full report here.

    Pnet
    Pnet's recruitment platform uses smart-matching technology to connect the right candidates to the right vacancies at the right time. Part of the global StepStone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.

