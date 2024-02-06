Pharma Dynamics takes lead in translating medicine information leaflets into isiZulu

Nicole Jennings, spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics says the right to healthcare is a fundamental human right, which is recognised by the Constitution.
“An important part of this right is for the public to have access to patient information leaflets (PILs) that accompany medicines in their respective native languages.”
She says even though it is important to heed the advice of a doctor when it comes to medication, PILs are documents of primary importance, because they enable patients to take their prescribed medication safely and correctly.
“Not everyone in our country is fluent in English or Afrikaans, nor can we assume that they understand specific medical terms in these two languages, which is why we felt it important to make these documents available in another mother tongue spoken by a large part of the local population.
“Providing this type of information in another local language ensures that a greater number of people have equal access to vital medical information. It promotes inclusivity and helps bridge language barriers, making healthcare more accessible to these communities.”
Other benefits of translating these documents into more South African languages include:
Conversely, misunderstanding medical information can lead to errors in treatment or medication misuse, which can have serious consequences.
Twenty-seven of Pharma Dynamics’ product leaflets have been translated into isiZulu, adding to the existing PILs available in English and Afrikaans already.
Jennings says it’s a starting point, and if feasible, the company may consider translating PILs into other local languages as well.
“PILs are documents that patients often refer to whenever they have doubts or simply want to obtain more specific information about the medicine that has been prescribed.
“Translating these leaflets into local languages is crucial for ensuring equitable access to healthcare, effective communication between healthcare providers and patients, informed decision-making and ultimately improving the overall health and wellbeing of South Africans.”
The isiZulu PILs are accessible via the QR code on the medication packs.