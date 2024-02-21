Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Irvine PartnersUnitransEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Mining Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Prince Mashele on the EFF in South Africa

Prince Mashele on the EFF in South Africa

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Paving the way: The benefits of PBS vehicles

    By John Kettlewell, issued by Unitrans
    21 Feb 2024
    21 Feb 2024
    As leaders in the mining industry, we are witnessing a significant change pushing us to improve transportation, safety, and environmental sustainability. Using performance-based standards (PBS) vehicles is a big part of this change, stirring up essential discussions in our field. These vehicles are quickly gaining traction in the mining industry as service providers increasingly acknowledge their benefits while effectively managing any challenges that may arise.
    Paving the way: The benefits of PBS vehicles

    PBS vehicles bring a myriad of advantages to the mining sector. Customised designs tailored to specific operational requirements enable enhanced payload capacity, reducing the number of trips needed for transportation. This translates into cost savings and minimises the environmental footprint associated with fuel consumption and emissions. This improved efficiency in transporting bulk materials contributes to a streamlined supply chain, ensuring timely deliveries and sustained production.

    Safety is another cornerstone of PBS vehicles that offer enhanced features, such as advanced braking systems and stability controls, which are crucial in the often challenging terrain of mining operations. These vehicles provide better stability and manoeuvrability with their advanced engineering and technology. The increased focus on safety standards aligns with the mining industry's commitment to fostering a secure working environment. Reduced wear and tear on roads due to fewer trips and better weight distribution further enhance overall safety in transportation.

    Paving the way: The benefits of PBS vehicles
    Paving the way: The benefits of PBS vehicles

    However, as with any innovation, the technology must be carefully considered appropriate to the requirement. As PBS vehicles require a higher initial investment, one of the key challenges lies in the financial barrier it poses for adoption. This investment can be significant, potentially deterring some companies, notably smaller mining houses, from embracing the technology. The customisation and advanced features demand a higher upfront cost, making it crucial to balance the long-term benefits and immediate financial constraints, to ensure widespread adoption.

    Another important consideration when opting for PBS vehicles is the necessity for comprehensive training programmes for both drivers and maintenance staff. The sophisticated technology and unique handling characteristics require a skilled workforce to operate and maintain these vehicles effectively. Failure to invest in proper training could lead to operational inefficiencies and compromise safety standards.

    Paving the way: The benefits of PBS vehicles

    While adopting PBS vehicles involves both opportunities and challenges, it represents a pivotal step towards a more sustainable and efficient future for the industry. Choosing supply chain service providers, like Unitrans, with a strong understanding of the mining sector is paramount. These providers can effectively navigate challenges and deliver tailored solutions to meet their clients' needs. By partnering with knowledgeable and experienced professionals, mining companies can ensure the successful integration of PBS vehicles and maximise the benefits they bring to the industry.

    NextOptions

    About John Kettlewell

    John Kettlewell serves as the COO of the Mining division at Unitrans, spearheading strategic initiatives and advancing the company's vision in the mining sector.
    Unitrans
    Unitrans is a leading provider of integrated services focused on growing our clients' business through specialised and bespoke services.

    Related

    Joon Chong, Partner from Webber Wentzel
    Unitrans tax deduction appeal dismissed: What went wrong?
     2 days
    Unitrans mother of three Cynthia Thala takes home the #ThankYouTrucker award for 2023
    UnitransUnitrans mother of three Cynthia Thala takes home the #ThankYouTrucker award for 2023
    Unitrans takes a win in Hollard Highway Heroes competition
    UnitransUnitrans takes a win in Hollard Highway Heroes competition
    Unitrans wins two prestigious awards in the annual Master Drive competition
    UnitransUnitrans wins two prestigious awards in the annual Master Drive competition
    Ubunye Mining Services crowned global Rio Tinto Contractor of the Year
    UnitransUbunye Mining Services crowned global Rio Tinto Contractor of the Year
    Navigating the future of logistics: The role of upskilling and automation
    UnitransNavigating the future of logistics: The role of upskilling and automation
    Unitrans champions International Water Week with collaborative clean-up day
    UnitransUnitrans champions International Water Week with collaborative clean-up day
    Designing for efficiency: How to control room design is a vital cog in high-functioning industries
    liquidlingoDesigning for efficiency: How to control room design is a vital cog in high-functioning industries
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz