ESG Health & Welfare
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Fibre CircleHeineken BeveragesESG Africa ConferenceAdopt-a-SchoolJNPROur Salad MixaHead Marketing ServicesDatabase360TrialogueEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Health & Welfare News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    New shelter for hundreds of homeless people opens in Green Point

    By Matthew Hirsch
    30 Jul 2024
    30 Jul 2024
    This is one of five Safe Spaces run by the City of Cape Town.
    City of Cape Town official Megan Pangeni and Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis toured the City’s new 300-bed Safe Space in Green Point on Monday. Photos: Matthew Hirsch / GroundUp
    City of Cape Town official Megan Pangeni and Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis toured the City’s new 300-bed Safe Space in Green Point on Monday. Photos: Matthew Hirsch / GroundUp

    A new 300-bed shelter for homeless people in Green Point run by the City of Cape Town opened its doors on Monday, 29 July 2024.

    This is one of five Safe Spaces for homeless people funded by the City.

    The site for the shelter, at the municipal depot on Ebenezer Road, was approved by the City’s municipal planning tribunal in July last year following extensive public participation.

    Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis described the shelter as “beautiful” and said he hoped it would become “a place of life and restoration” for those who used it.

    “We were really nervous about whether this would get community support and buy-in. We took several months to do public participation. In the end, we had lots of input and feedback with only one formal objection,” he added.

    Image source: Denniz Futalan from
    Cape Town's homeless eviction ruling: Struggle between rights and safety

      10 Jul 2024

    Speaking at the opening on Monday was Showen Loeks, who previously lived in Witbank. He said he had been a skilled technician but had stopped working and become homeless after his wife’s death.

    Loeks said he had lived in a City Safe Space from October 2023 until April. He had access to services, hot meals and skills training which all helped him get back on his feet and move into his own apartment.

    He urged people not to be too quick to judge people living and sleeping on the street.

    This is one of five shelters funded by the City.
    This is one of five shelters funded by the City.

    The City operates two Safe Spaces at Culemborg in the city centre with about 510 beds, one in Paint City Bellville with 220 beds, and one in Durbanville with 40 beds.

    A new Safe Space is on the cards to serve the greater Muizenberg area. However, the proposed site, near Surfer’s Corner, has sparked some concern among locals and business owners. In a statement, Simon Roberts, chair of the Muizenberg Improvement District (MID) said that the MID supported the shelter but was concerned about the proposed location as it could affect tourism and economic activity.

    People living in makeshift shelters outside the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town have been cold and wet this week. The site is owned by the Department of Public Works. Photos: Matthew Hirsch / Groundup
    Shelters scramble as heavy rain continues

      12 Jul 2024

    On Monday Mayor Hill-Lewis said he hoped residents’ organisations would see the value the shelter could add in the south peninsula.

    “There are hundreds, if not thousands, of complaints about homelessness and the impact on communities. The City has developed this as a caring and sustainable part of the solution. You cannot have on the one hand, communities complaining all day about homelessness, and also object to the solution to homelessness,” he said.

    He said the City was also looking for a site in the Tokai-Bergvliet area.

    This article was originally published on GroundUp.

    © 2024 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

    Read more: shelters, safe space for the homeless, homeless shelters, Matthew Hirsch
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: GroundUp

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/

    Related

    People living in makeshift shelters outside the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town have been cold and wet this week. The site is owned by the Department of Public Works. Photos: Matthew Hirsch / Groundup
    Shelters scramble as heavy rain continues
     12 Jul 2024
    Image source: Denniz Futalan from
    Cape Town's homeless eviction ruling: Struggle between rights and safety
     10 Jul 2024
    UCT council adopts Gaza resolutions
    UCT council adopts Gaza resolutions
     25 Jun 2024
    &#x201c;Dismay&#x201d; at Stellenbosch senate&#x2019;s rejection of call for Gaza ceasefire
    “Dismay” at Stellenbosch senate’s rejection of call for Gaza ceasefire
     13 May 2024
    LaundReCycle, a unique, self-sufficient laundry has been successfully running at the Streetscapes Urban Farm in Cape Town. Photos: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp
    Laundry offers free showers to homeless people
     30 Jan 2024
    Source: Image rendered. Protea Village, situated on Erf 242, comprises 86 stands, each approximately 300m² in size.
    One less obstacle for Bishopscourt land claimants
     2 Oct 2023
    One less obstacle for Bishopscourt land claimants
    One less obstacle for Bishopscourt land claimants
     26 Sep 2023
    Cape Town proceeds with rail dispute despite President's assurances
    Cape Town proceeds with rail dispute despite President's assurances
     8 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz