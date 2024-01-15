Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Motherland OMNiTopco MediaOgilvy South AfricaMediamarkBroad MediaWavemakerSuperseed DigitalGagasi FMV5 DigitalMDNTVEast Coast RadioRand ShowBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing & Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    N3's Cleland Overpass temporarily closed for demolition

    15 Jan 2024
    15 Jan 2024
    The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has announced the closure of the N3 from 6pm on 20 January 2024 to 6am on 21 January 2024, to facilitate the demolition of the Cleland bridge. This is part of ongoing road improvements to the road which will benefit road users in the medium-to long-term.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    "Full closures will take place at Ashburton and Market Road interchange with both the Northbound and Southbound traffic being unable to access the N3 during said times. The closures are due to the demolition of the Cleland Bridge on the N3 North and South Bound as part of the N3 construction process.

    "The traffic accommodation team, with the assistance of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), will manage and monitor the diversion of traffic to the R103," says Jason Lowe, Sanrals’s Eastern reion project manager.

    The road closures will take place as follows:

    • On 20 January 2024 from 6pm to 12am, the N3 will be closed and will proceed to break the bridge structure.
    • On 21 January 2024 from 12am to 6am, the complete breaking, clean and reopening of the N3 will take place allowing for traffic to flow.

    The available alternative routes to traffic are:

    • Northbound traffic is to be taken off at the Ashburton Interchange onto R103 and back onto the N3 at Market Road Intersection.
    • Southbound traffic is to be taken off at the Market Road Interchange onto R103 and back onto the N3 at the Ashburton Intersection.

    The closure may need to be adjusted depending on weather conditions on the day. Sanral will keep the travelling public updated on progress and changes to the above through further media statements.

    "Sanral apologises to the motoring public for any inconvenience caused during the road closure. This is an unavoidable consequence of the road improvements. Attempts have been made to minimise disturbances as far as possible and closures have been restricted to hours when traffic is at its lowest level," says Lowe.

    Motorists are urged to be patient while driving through the alternative routes, to plan and adjust their route trips ahead of time and to adhere to signage and speed limits.

    Read more: road construction, road transport, transport industry, logistics and transport
    NextOptions


    Related

    Egypt's PM, Maersk discuss Red Sea developments
    Egypt's PM, Maersk discuss Red Sea developments
     3 days
    #BizTrends2024: Key supply chain trends set to transform businesses
    #BizTrends2024: Key supply chain trends set to transform businesses
     11 Jan 2024
    African shared mobility set to double, driving global growth by 2030
    African shared mobility set to double, driving global growth by 2030
    11 Jan 2024
    Driving the future &#x2013; EVs are the ultimate opportunity for South Africa
    Driving the future – EVs are the ultimate opportunity for South Africa
     9 Jan 2024
    War, weather put ocean shippers on notice for rough seas in 2024
    War, weather put ocean shippers on notice for rough seas in 2024
     8 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: 5 key trends transforming the transport and logistics industry
    #BizTrends2024: 5 key trends transforming the transport and logistics industry
     8 Jan 2024
    GMOLx unveils DRIFTx for future mobility in Abu Dhabi
    GMOLx unveils DRIFTx for future mobility in Abu Dhabi
    3 Jan 2024
    Refinery Interchange upgrade project on track for February 2024 finish
    Refinery Interchange upgrade project on track for February 2024 finish
    28 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz