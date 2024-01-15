N3's Cleland Overpass temporarily closed for demolition

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has announced the closure of the N3 from 6pm on 20 January 2024 to 6am on 21 January 2024, to facilitate the demolition of the Cleland bridge. This is part of ongoing road improvements to the road which will benefit road users in the medium-to long-term.

Source: Supplied

"Full closures will take place at Ashburton and Market Road interchange with both the Northbound and Southbound traffic being unable to access the N3 during said times. The closures are due to the demolition of the Cleland Bridge on the N3 North and South Bound as part of the N3 construction process.

"The traffic accommodation team, with the assistance of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), will manage and monitor the diversion of traffic to the R103," says Jason Lowe, Sanrals’s Eastern reion project manager.

The road closures will take place as follows:

• On 20 January 2024 from 6pm to 12am, the N3 will be closed and will proceed to break the bridge structure.

• On 21 January 2024 from 12am to 6am, the complete breaking, clean and reopening of the N3 will take place allowing for traffic to flow.

The available alternative routes to traffic are:

• Northbound traffic is to be taken off at the Ashburton Interchange onto R103 and back onto the N3 at Market Road Intersection.

• Southbound traffic is to be taken off at the Market Road Interchange onto R103 and back onto the N3 at the Ashburton Intersection.

The closure may need to be adjusted depending on weather conditions on the day. Sanral will keep the travelling public updated on progress and changes to the above through further media statements.

"Sanral apologises to the motoring public for any inconvenience caused during the road closure. This is an unavoidable consequence of the road improvements. Attempts have been made to minimise disturbances as far as possible and closures have been restricted to hours when traffic is at its lowest level," says Lowe.

Motorists are urged to be patient while driving through the alternative routes, to plan and adjust their route trips ahead of time and to adhere to signage and speed limits.