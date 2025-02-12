Subscribe & Follow
Sanral announces 4.84% toll tariff increase from March
Sanral's general manager for communications and marketing, Vusi Mona, explained that toll revenue is necessary to maintain, operate and improve toll roads and service debt incurred to implement a toll road project.
"The funds go a long way towards ensuring that SANRAL fulfils its mandate of delivering quality road infrastructure that adds value to the lives of South African citizens," Mona said.
He further said that key economic infrastructure, such as the national road network, is a precondition for providing basic services such as electricity, water, sanitation, telecommunications and public transport.
"This road network therefore needs to meet industrial, commercial and household needs. SANRAL is empathetic to the South African public, considering the current state of the economy. However, it is equally important to introduce the adjustments to ensure that the agency continues to deliver safe and quality roads to the benefit of all road users," Mona said.
Source: SAnews.gov.za
