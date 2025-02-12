Logistics Section
    Sanral announces 4.84% toll tariff increase from March

    12 Feb 2025
    The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) will implement a 4.84% toll tariff increase from 1 March 2025. The adjustment, lower than last year’s 6.25% hike, aligns with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) obtained by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).
    Source: Sanral
    Source: Sanral

    Sanral's general manager for communications and marketing, Vusi Mona, explained that toll revenue is necessary to maintain, operate and improve toll roads and service debt incurred to implement a toll road project.

    "The funds go a long way towards ensuring that SANRAL fulfils its mandate of delivering quality road infrastructure that adds value to the lives of South African citizens," Mona said.

    He further said that key economic infrastructure, such as the national road network, is a precondition for providing basic services such as electricity, water, sanitation, telecommunications and public transport.

    "This road network therefore needs to meet industrial, commercial and household needs. SANRAL is empathetic to the South African public, considering the current state of the economy. However, it is equally important to introduce the adjustments to ensure that the agency continues to deliver safe and quality roads to the benefit of all road users," Mona said.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
