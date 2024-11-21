Tech lightens the load of high-risk road transport

Trade across the African continent encompasses a broad range of primary and manufactured goods. Among these are high-value commodities, such as mineral fuels, machinery, vehicles as well as iron ore, copper and steel, that must make it safely from one destination to the next.

Afreximbank’s 2024 African Trade Report shows that intra-African trade remains strong. In fact, South Africa maintained its rank as the foremost trading nation in the region, recording a total intra-African trade value of $39.9bn in 2023, with almost 30% of its total exports finding their way to African markets.

However, road transport across the continent still presents numerous operational challenges. Infrastructure inefficiencies, such as poor road maintenance and limited digital trade facilitation, for example, often impede the smooth movement of goods. This can place drivers, their vehicles and high-value cargo at risk.

Security awareness starts here

Commodities that are easy to move, or in high demand, are often prime targets for theft. Even cheaper commodities, like coal, are valued at around R140,000 a truckload. Multiply that by the number of trucks on the road, add the cost of lost or stolen vehicles, and the financial risk is significant.

To address this, security measures should start in the loading dock. Trojan trucks may be entering sites, either by bribing security or by appearing to be validated. In these scenarios, it’s easy to think that goods are on a ‘safe’ truck, when in fact it is being operated by criminals.

It gets more complicated when loads are subcontracted to third parties. This is a particular concern for mining operations that typically outsource the transport of their commodities.

Lack of visibility is a key problem for fleet managers. Short of laboriously calling each driver, or logging into myriad different telematics apps, there has been little that managers at a head office could do to improve their overall view of where, exactly, their loads are on the road.

This is where a platform that integrates with all the main telematics solutions can make a huge difference. For instance, tracking all vehicles in real-time optimises operations, cargo environments and even tyre life, which all save money.

Go down the right route

Beyond the value of the load itself, the routes that a truck travels can increase or decrease its vulnerability to loss or damage. Road works, dwell times (how long trucks have to wait in line at borders or stop behind an accident), and social unrest all increase the risk of the load being lost.

Many variables associated with transport planning, such as traffic and road conditions or the weather, change frequently. These are significant factors that can result in penalties for delayed or deferred deliveries or lost goods.

Companies can, however, take preemptive measures if they know the exact movements and location of their fleet. A fleet management technology platform that incorporates geofencing capabilities, for instance, can provide the necessary visibility into any vehicle’s whereabouts.

These software solutions can raise an alert when a truck enters a zone it shouldn’t be in, or leaves a route unexpectedly. Office-bound managers can also use dynamically generated location-based information to notify other drivers in the convoy of a major accident scene, which may have temporarily closed a highway.

Use it or lose it

Companies can use the data collected via these platforms, including usage statistics on individual trucks, driver behaviour as well as when or where holdups occur, to not only circumvent obstacles but also optimise costs and efficiencies.

This information can prompt proactive measures, such as driver training or improved planning, that can reduce the costs and risks associated with freight transport. Any early warning of potential anomalies can even save lives. Knowing the condition of tyres at any given time, for example, provides an effective means to help prevent blowouts, punctures and breakdowns in real-time.

The transport of high-value freight demands granular, real-time visibility into where goods are and when they will arrive at their destination. Fleet owners shouldn’t underestimate the value of capabilities that allow them to make adjustments on the fly and remain informed about ETAs or delays.

This level of detailed planning can improve the overall performance of logistics management and control. This becomes even more important when it comes to the transport of high-value goods.