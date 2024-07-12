Bakwena invests R300m to enhance safety, travel on N1N4 route

Bakwena Platinum Corridor Concessionaire has made substantial progress in enhancing safety and travel experience on the N1N4 route. With a dedicated investment of R300m for 2024, ongoing construction and maintenance efforts are already delivering safer and smoother journeys for all road users.

Source: Supplied

The safety of road users and their experience of travelling the N1N4 route has Bakwena prioritising regular maintenance and rehabilitation to ensure continuous safe passage. These ongoing efforts, including periodic and routine maintenance and upgrades, provide significant economic and social benefits, ultimately saving the country millions of rands in the long term.

Mid-year update

• N4 Dual Carriageway Construction : The 43-month construction project between the Buffelspoort interchange and Dr. Moroka interchange started in March is on track. Current activities include road bed preparation, and addressing sub-strata challenges with an impact roller for collapsible sands. Blasting for the new carriageway will start soon, with expected delays of 10-15 minutes, and advance public notifications will be provided.

• Resurfacing project : The resurfacing of the eastbound section between Buffelspoort and Majakaneng was completed on time and within budget in March 2024. Remedial activities will start soon.

• Special maintenance on N4 : Starting in July, fog spraying between Zeerust and Groot Marico involves a light bitumen emulsion application to maintain the road surface. Lane closures and "stop/go" facilities will be in place for approximately three weeks in July, causing potential delays. Road users are urged to plan their journeys accordingly and follow posted signage.

• Lane upgrades : The enhancements to Murrayhill and Hammanskraal ramp plazas are progressing well and are expected to be completed by October/November. These upgrades will enhance accessibility to and from the N1.

• Bridge maintenance : Ongoing maintenance across all bridges on the N1N4 route ensures their continued safety and functionality.

• N1 special maintenance : The maintenance between Kameeldrift and Proefplaas interchange is complete, with line markings scheduled for August 2024.

• Abnormal vehicle lane repairs : Repairs to the extra-wide lanes at Doornpoort eastbound and Carousel northbound are in progress, with alternative routes available via the R101.

"Bakwena assures road users that it is continuously working to keep delays across the route to a minimum. Road users are encouraged to plan their journeys to accommodate these delays.

“Road user safety is our top priority, we encourage road users to adhere to the traffic accommodation road signs, obey speed restrictions that have been implemented and exercise caution and patience while we undertake these works which will enhance your driving experience along the N1N4 route and most importantly improve the overall safety of the road surface," says Solomon Kganyago, chief operating officer of Bakwena.