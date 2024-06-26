Messaging the preferred method for customers to interact with brands says research

Yet many brands have been slow to capitalise on this despite research showing that consumers think messaging is a better way to interact, motivated by familiarity, convenience and control.

As customer journeys become more complex, creating a more personalised two-way interaction with customers is an increasingly important requirement for brands and can generate a significant advantage for businesses.

Unlocking the potential of conversations: How Business Messaging drives value throughout the customer lifecycle is a new study by Warc in partnership with Meta, distilling recent research into the shopper journey to help brands create a closer, more trusted and valued customer relationship.

Key takeaways outlined in the report include:

Poor customer experiences From social media ads, to influencer marketing, social commerce and retail media, the number of digital touchpoints continue to rise and are reshaping how people become aware, shop and buy products and services. Brands are struggling to meet consumers’ expectations as shopper journeys become more individualised and unpredictable.Data from Qualtrics shows that globally, companies risk losing $3.1tn in consumer spend each year because of sub-standard customer experiences equating to 6.7% of their total revenues. Additionally 80% of consumers say they have switched brands because of poor customer experience; and according to Zendesk, 62% of consumers think businesses should be doing more to personalise services. Abhishek Jadon, VP, global media transformation, PepsiCo says, “There’s a fundamental shift towards long-term engagement versus serving one-time media impressions. “The biggest changes in the digitally connected world concern how people discover and engage with you. Our focus is meaningful consumer connection. If you do that with a human-centric lens, you build relationships.” To meet the challenge, brands need new communication models to generate interest at scale, convert interest into meaningful relationships, leverage relationships across the full customer lifecycle, measure outcomes, and optimise the media mix to drive successes.

Messaging Data from Kantar shows that 80% of online adults agree that messaging is a quick and easy way to communicate with a business - 71% are more likely to do business with or purchase from a company they can contact via messaging, and 69% prefer to message a business rather than call it. As messaging becomes increasingly measurable and scalable, and advances in AI and bots accelerate, brands that incorporate messaging solutions into the media mix can create more direct and personalised connections with their customers at scale, and gain unique customer insights to build lasting relationships driving growth across all parts of the journey. Rodrigo Silva Menezes, senior marketing manager, mobile experience, Samsung Brazil, says, "Messaging reduces the distance between the organisation and the user by being present in an interface that the user is already familiar with. That’s crucial. When we run a campaign using ads that click to WhatsApp, we reduce the number of clicks in the user journey by 80%."

Re-thinking customer journeys While the traditional purchase funnel remains useful from a measurement perspective, its strict linearity looks increasingly outdated.Newer models, such as the Hankins Hexagon, show that customer journeys are highly personal and extremely fluid and that experiencing a product can lead to a repeat purchase. But equally, if the experience is disappointing or the brand fails to re-engage, it may actively encourage consumers to explore other possibilities. When a shopper initiates a messaging interaction, they signal an eagerness to engage. This opens the door for brands to start a high-quality, two-way conversation. Wherever they sit in the journey, messaging can nudge customers around the L.O.O.P. Leading them to discovery: to create awareness, brands can invest in paid social, include QR codes on print materials or incorporate messaging on websites and product pages.

Orchestrating the journey to conversion: with a 1:1 conversation in progress, businesses can start elevating their brand within the customer’s consideration set. Personalisation is key as consideration paves the way to conversion.

Optimising the purchase and post-purchase experience: According to research by the Baymard Institute, 70% of online shopping carts are abandoned. Whilst there are many reasons, messaging can be effective in resolving customer queries that have failed to complete.

Providing meaningful reasons to re-engage: Multiple research studies have shown how building penetration amongst non- or light buyers is the primary source of growth through promotions, competitions and rewards. Isabelle Lafont, global head of care & consumer experience, L’Oréal, says, “For me, messaging is really the perfect match. It’s very powerful for marketing, but it’s also important for problem-solving. It’s a big shift in efficiency compared to other channels.”