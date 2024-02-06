Make moves for your future at the Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast

East Coast Radio (ECR) is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with Mancosa for the upcoming Business Breakfast, slated for 11 April at the Durban ICC.

Following the success of the previous business breakfast, this year's event guarantees an unparalleled networking opportunity. Centered around the theme “From Dreams to Legacy”, the Mancosa ECR Business Breakfast is designed to empower and motivate fellow business professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs alike, encouraging them to forge ahead in pursuit of their future goals.

ECR's acting managing director Mzuvele Mthethwa expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, “We are excited to collaborate with Mancosa once again for this impactful business event, contributing to the growth and development of our province's business.”

The Business Breakfast not only offers the chance to gain insights from seasoned industry experts such as Vusi Thembekwayo, leader and investor who is known for his compelling talks on business and leadership insights; the multiple award-winning Broadcast Anchor Leanne Manas; John Sanei, best-selling author, future strategist and transformation specialist; and Miles Khubeka, the entrepreneur, refreshing keynote speaker and author. It also provides valuable opportunities that attendees may find useful to expand their networks. There are also exciting spot prizes, including a fully paid Mancosa short course to be won on the day.

Mancosa’s managing director, Mohamed Goga highlighted the significance of collaboration, stating “This collaboration allows us to reinforce the importance of fostering entrepreneurship in our country, shaping the legacy of our nation to fulfil our collective dreams”.

Realising your dreams depends on the goals you set today and the actions you take to achieve them. Take the first step by securing your ticket to the Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast! Tickets are available on Quicket for R550 per person or R5000 for a table of 10. Seating is limited to 600 people.

Stay updated by following East Coast Radio on digital platforms including Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.