O-mazing Leap Day celebrated on OFM

OFM, the sound of your life broke all the rules to turn the radio station on its head during Leap Day to allow ‘anything to happen’.

29 February 2024 was earmarked Anything Can Happen Day on OFM and the presenters did a great job of surprising and entertaining Central South Africa with chances to win as well as granting their wishes for requests of unusual music choices that may not be heard on a regular basis.

The morning began with modest requests for those who only have a birthday 'once every four years' and Good Morning Breakfast presenter Margaret Whitfield even surprised a lucky listener, Stephan Meyer, with cake and balloons.

With the popular Money for Nothing Quiz, the breakfast team's Shandor Potgieter challenged participants to provide only wrong answers and Corné Calitz succeeded with flying colours and won R3,000. She also received an additional R1,000 for registering as an official OFM listener during our Big Radio Registration campaign.

During the show, Potgieter also shared the exciting news that famous singer, Nadine Blom, will join the team from April.

Mid-Morning Magic's Yolanda Maartens, in true OFM Art Beat style, asked musicians from Bloemfontein to help her with the programme's background music as well as perform their version of recent hits.

Pulane Nel-Sekepe delighted the At Lunch audience with her reverse version of At Lunch Sounds where listeners could quiz her about a secret sound. During the show, Anny Bruyns and Ashmund Martin also visited McDonald's in Bloemfontein and handed out cash prizes.

On the Joyride, Nico van der Westhuizen, Nikki van der Linde and Kayla Barker ensured that the day ended on a high musical note, as well as the customary Leap Day marriage proposal – this time from Theunissen. Liana Weideman asked Barend Howard for his hand and their story had the team, as well as some of the listeners who sent in congratulations, in tears.

A final big highlight of the day was the announcement of the winner of flight tickets for someone who has never flown on a plane. Yolanda and Alex du Pisani from Viljoenskroon will soon be able to tick this experience off their bucket list. It was also Alex's birthday on the day and the couple celebrate their wedding anniversary on the first of March.

Anything Can Happen Day was a full-fledged celebration of all the magical elements that make radio 'radio' and strengthens the bond between the brand, the presenters and the audience to once again establish OFM as an indispensable part of the Central South African experience.

However, fans don't have to wait four years for the next surprises, 2024 is the year of so much more on OFM – stay tuned and keep an eye on our social media. More is on the way!

For further information, email az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.