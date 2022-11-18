Mahindra South Africa partners with Kgothatso Montjane as brand ambassador

Industries

    5 Feb 2024
    5 Feb 2024
    Mahindra South Africa has joined forces with Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane, South Africa's top women's wheelchair tennis player. KG, who recently competed at the Australian Open, is an inspiration to many and a true South African hero. As part of its #RiseForGood campaign, Mahindra South Africa is proud to announce its partnership with KG, who will be the new brand ambassador for the long-standing Mahindra brand.
    The mobility agreement showcases Mahindra's commitment to supporting South African legends and is a perfect match between the resilient sportswoman and one of the country's top local motor manufacturers. KG will be driving the XUV700, which is perfect for her lifestyle and profession.
    "I'm thrilled to partner with Mahindra," said Montjane. "For me, it's more than just a brand ambassadorship. I want to use this opportunity to inspire others to be brave and limitless in overcoming adversities. Always remember that no worthwhile journey is without its challenges. It's the adventures on the rough roads that reach greatness."

    Mahindra South Africa's head of marketing, Nomonde Kweyi, is excited about the partnership. "KG is an inspiration to us all. Mahindra South Africa is proud to be associated with an athlete who is bold and limitless in pursuing her passion, and we look forward to this journey together," she said.

