Red & Yellow starts the year as Top Educational Institution by Loeries Rankings

This continued industry recognition reinforces the school’s place as a leader in private higher education.

The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business (Red & Yellow) has been named the Top Educational Institution in the 2023 Loeries Official Rankings – recognised as the best in Africa and the Middle East.

The Loeries Official Rankings are a valuable and independent measure of the most innovative work across the region in the brand communication space, and Red & Yellow is proud to be an official partner to this prestigious institution.

“For 30 years Red & Yellow has produced leading creative professionals who have gone on to lead fulfilling and successful careers. This has been made possible by our industry renowned lecturers who, year after year, teach practical skills that future-proof and empower our students,” says Verusha Maharaj, managing director at Red & Yellow.

“We are exceptionally proud to be recognised as the number one school in the Top Education Institution 2023 rankings – a testament to our continued commitment to our students.”

Red & Yellow’s placing on the list as the leading education provider in Africa and the Middle East reinforces the school’s success in offering internationally recognised, industry aligned, and globally competitive education offerings. As an official Loeries partner, the institution is committed to offering accredited degrees and qualifications delivered by award-winning lecturers and industry experts that are rooted in real-world experience.

Red & Yellow continues to be recognised by multiple organisations as a leader across the industry

In 2023 Red & Yellow also took home the Top School Award at the 2023 Pendorings (for the third year in a row), winning nine awards in the Student category, along with a gold and gold certificate. A total of 20 students also placed as finalists in the 2023 Loeries Awards, winning six awards for outstanding work including a gold and certificate in craft.

The school ranked highest for the number of finalists in the student categories at the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards with 24 in total, placing three finalists in the Park Advertising sponsored ‘Student of the Year’ category.

“We remain deeply committed to shaping and guiding the minds of the future through varied modes of study. To ensure our students and alumni excel in an industry that continues to show its growth and real-world influence, student employability remains at the heart of what we do, and we are proud of our 93% employability rate.”

“Students continue to leave our institution each year with work-ready skills, and awards like these reiterate how fit for the workplace they are. As we continue to gain even more recognition for our unique blend of creative magic and commercial logic, it’s a reminder that we’re one of the best providers of creative talent into a number of industries both here and abroad,” concludes Maharaj.

For more information on Red & Yellow and to view courses and accolades, visit www.redandyellow.co.za.