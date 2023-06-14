Automotive Dealers
    Automotive Dealers

    Mahindra becomes South Africa's fastest-growing car brand

    Sales for Mahindra bakkies and SUVs jumped by over 600 units in March to 2,253 vehicles, setting a new all-time record and welcoming Mahindra into the hallowed 2,000-unit-per-month club.
    8 Apr 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    According to Naamsa, the automotive industry business council, Mahindra delivered more vehicles in one month than ever before. The total of 2,253 vehicles is nearly 40% higher than the previous record of 1,613 vehicles set a month earlier in February.

    With this new record, Mahindra has jumped to the eighth largest vehicle manufacturer in the country, a mere two months after it entered the South African top ten. It has also set a new all-time sales record of 15,088 vehicles in one financial year.

    On its way to setting this impressive new record, Mahindra surpassed every internal milestone and broke every model sales record on its books. For instance, it sold the most SUVs in one month (1,000 units in March), it sold the most bakkies ever (1,256 bakkies in March) and it delivered the most Scorpio-N SUVs in one month (145 units in March).

    A detailed analysis of the Naamsa sales figures for the financial year to end-March shows that Mahindra is the fastest-growing vehicle brand among the high-volume (more than 500 units per month) brands. Mahindra has occupied this top spot three times in the past decade, in 2018, 2022 and now in 2025.

    In the past financial year, Mahindra has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to investigate a fully-fledged vehicle manufacturing facility for completely knocked-down vehicles (CKD) in South Africa. The parties have also agreed to investigate the manufacturing of parts for fully built-up electric vehicles in South Africa.

