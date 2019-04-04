Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareOppoIrvine PartnersRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyTopco MediaESETEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

4th Industrial Revolution Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Lauren Bernardo tell us why the party systems should be dissolved in South Africa...

Lauren Bernardo tell us why the party systems should be dissolved in South Africa...

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Local businesses must invest in AI to secure market share amid arrival of multinationals in SA

    Issued by Omnia Strategic Counsel & Communications
    29 Apr 2024
    29 Apr 2024
    Like any tool or technological advancement, AI can be both destructive or transformative; but generally, the success or failure of technological advancements relies on a susceptible user base and an enabling environment in which it is to be deployed.
    Local businesses must invest in AI to secure market share amid arrival of multinationals in SA

    “Planes are great, but they become borderline useless without airports, control towers, and regulatory foresight. With that in mind, can we say that the South African economy is ready for AI? Have we built a foundation for local businesses to leverage or successfully adopt AI technologies?

    In short, we have not. Upsettingly, as an economy, South Africa is not yet fully ready for AI’s presence,” comments Jacques Jordaan, CEO and co-founder at Specno.

    “Foreign companies and countries have already begun to lay solid foundations for the successful application of AI technologies within their respective economies and industries. Unfortunately, local companies in SA simply won’t be able to compete with the AI infrastructure of foreign companies operating in SA.”

    “Amazon, for example, arrives in South Africa with a suite of AI tools and services that it is able to leverage for its own commercial endeavours. From the outset, this may not seem to be a problem – however, companies like Shein, Temu, and Amazon are able to leverage AI to offer more competitive pricing options to their clients, effectively squeezing out competitors who are unable to compete in terms of price. Given the size and scope of such companies’ range of goods on offer, this would be potentially disastrous for several local industries, leaving foreign organisations to absorb the lion’s share of demand,” adds Jordaan.

    Among the many steps and interventions that we, as the South African business community, can take is to build our own foundations in AI tech so as to compete with multinational companies that are already leveraging AI to their advantage.

    CEO at Empollo, Seth Fuchs, adds that: “individual businesses (and particularly SMEs) are unlikely to have the capacity to challenge multinationals such as IBM, Microsoft, and Salesforce in matters of AI; instead, businesses need to be both ready and flexible to adapt to integrate AI services on offer – this would give businesses the ability to leverage AI in the same manner as their competitors, especially when it comes to improving efficiency.”

    Fuchs specialises in marketing and sales strategies for multinational firms, and leverages the latest advancements in AI to categorise and manage data efficiently.

    Many South African businesses (from SMEs to multinational enterprises) remain reliant on outdated, decentralised, and non-integrated systems.

    “In that regard, digitising systems must be a priority – the first step towards ensuring your business can benefit from the untapped potential of AI technology. The tide of AI implementation can be as uplifting as it is potentially destructive; however, that entirely depends on readiness and proactive investments to ensure you remain afloat once the tide washes away those who have failed to prepare,” concludes Jordaan.

    Read more: technological advancement, AI adoption, Jacques Jordaan
    NextOptions

    Related

    Online marketplaces: A fertile ground for scammers, counterfeit merchants
    Online marketplaces: A fertile ground for scammers, counterfeit merchants
    18 Apr 2024
    Technology convergence is transforming the workplace. Source: Thisisengineering/Unsplash
    The future of AI, blockchain, IoT and 5G is convergence
     11 Jul 2023
    #YouthMonth: Specno's path to success as a venture builder
    #YouthMonth: Specno's path to success as a venture builder
     26 Jun 2023
    Source © IOL Once again Tiger Brands will extend operations at its deciduous fruit business Langeberg & Ashton Foods (L&AF) for a further season
    Tiger Brands extends Langeberg & Ashton Foods (L&AF) operations for a further season again
    12 Jun 2023
    How can technology revive the travel industry?
    How can technology revive the travel industry?
     15 Feb 2021
    Unleashing talent in the Age of With
    Unleashing talent in the Age of With
     30 Jul 2020
    Smart cities: world's best don't just adopt new technology, they make it work for people
    Smart cities: world's best don't just adopt new technology, they make it work for people
     11 Oct 2019
    Cutting through the AI hype: Explainable AI, flexible workforce
    Cutting through the AI hype: Explainable AI, flexible workforce
     4 Apr 2019
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz