Retail Technology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Switch Energy DrinkHeineken BeveragesdotGOODKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Technology Opinion South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    AI can drive the future of customer service

    By Warren Hawkins
    25 Jul 2024
    25 Jul 2024
    Generative AI has recently taken centre stage as a transformative tool for businesses, particularly in customer service.
    Warren Hawkins, MD at Euphoria Telecom. Image supplied
    Warren Hawkins, MD at Euphoria Telecom. Image supplied

    Often, discussions around AI in this space focus on overcoming customer service challenges. However, instead of using AI to keep customers at arm’s length, businesses should leverage it to forge closer connections.

    Customer service and communication are already leading applications for generative AI. According to The SA Generative AI Roadmap, 96.7% of businesses are either using, planning to use, or considering AI chatbots. Among those already employing AI, 55.6% report positive or very positive outcomes.

    The allure of AI is evident: it provides faster, more cost-effective responses to simple inquiries, operates 24/7, and offers multilingual support. Yet, integrating AI thoughtfully is crucial.

    Successful businesses understand that innovation should enhance the customer journey, not limit it.

    Widespread adoption of AI is shaping next-gen customer service
    Widespread adoption of AI is shaping next-gen customer service

      26 Apr 2024

    Surprisingly, the Zendesk CX Trends Report reveals that 41% of customer experience leaders plan to increase their phone support budgets this year. This underscores a key point: AI, even in a digital-first strategy, shouldn’t do everything. Innovations like AI should balance quick solutions with opportunities for customers to connect with the brand.

    AI excels in managing high volumes of simple queries efficiently. However, efficiency does not trump empathy, especially in complex cases. When a customer feels wronged, a chatbot exchange is unlikely to restore trust. It’s in these moments that customers seek human connection, wanting their concerns heard and addressed.

    For instance, a busy executive might prefer interacting with a chatbot for quick information rather than calling a call centre, whereas someone with more time might enjoy the personal interaction a phone call provides. Tailoring customer service strategies to meet diverse customer needs is vital, rather than creating internal processes merely for convenience.

    If a customer resorts to a phone call after failing to get help through digital channels, the stakes are high. Businesses must ensure their teams are equipped to handle these critical interactions effectively.

    As AI handles simpler tasks, human agents will tackle more complex and emotional calls, necessitating advanced training in product knowledge and communication skills.

    Customers calling for help should not face poor call quality, long wait times, or multiple transfers. Data and analytics play a crucial role here, offering insights into service experiences from wait times to transfer counts before resolving requests.

    Rather than replacing customer service, AI can significantly enhance it. Deloitte research shows that companies with robust personalisation strategies are 48% more likely to exceed revenue goals and 71% more likely to report improved customer loyalty. AI’s ability to swiftly analyse data to identify preferences and past interactions provides a personalisation edge that can delight customers.

    While the future may be AI-driven, customers remain human, with unique preferences and quirks that AI can never fully understand. Balancing AI efficiency with human empathy is essential to meet customer needs and foster business growth.

    Read more: AI adoption, generative AI
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Warren Hawkins

    Warren Hawkins, MD, Euphoria Telecom



    Related

    Google's vision for AI in action depends on the prompt
    Google's vision for AI in action depends on the prompt
     2 hours
    AI-powered innovation set to boost Africa's retail sector
    AI-powered innovation set to boost Africa's retail sector
     9 Jul 2024
    Generative AI is having its legitimacy as an artistic tool tested in the latest recording industry court filing.
    Generative AI sent to the dock in RIAA ‘BBL Drizzy’ legal action
     25 Jun 2024
    Human8 is supercharging innovation with Generative AI
    Human8Human8 is supercharging innovation with Generative AI
    19 Jun 2024
    Khensani Nobanda, IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards jury president and group executive for group marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank (Image supplied)
    Let’s make magic in the playground of digital marketing
     18 Jun 2024
    Microsoft is leading the discussion about responsible AI deployment in Africa.
    New AI for Africa report suggests a 'just transition' in the workplace
     14 Jun 2024
    Understand what customers value, rather than price
    Understand what customers value, rather than price
     4 Jun 2024
    Source: © 123rf Google AI is reshaping the digital advertising ecosystem. Why now? asks Geoff Cohen, partner - DY/DX
    Google's generative AI search is another nail in the content coffin
     3 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz