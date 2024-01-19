Levergy appoints Nomaswazi Phumo as head of strategy

Levergy Marketing Agency is proud to announce the appointment of Nomaswazi Phumo as head of strategy. Phumo joins the agency from Ogilvy South Africa, where she predominantly worked on new business for the agency as well as the Mondelēz account. With over a decade in the industry, Phumo has built a reputation for delivering effective strategic solutions for some of South Africa's most iconic brands. She brings a wealth of strategic insight and a proven track record of driving impactful campaigns for clients across sectors, including FMCG and financial services brands.

Nomaswazi Phumo, newly appointed head of strategy at Levergy

“I am motivated by Levergy's growth trajectory and the compelling proposition of passion marketing. I am eager to contribute to the agency's strategic direction. Acknowledging the industry's rapid evolution, I aim to leverage and cultivate diverse, rich insights for the agency and its clients to drive Levergy’s two core beliefs: brutal simplicity of thought and diversity of thought,” says Phumo.

Her journey to becoming the head of strategy at Levergy is marked by consistency, determination, and hard work. "Driving effectiveness for clients and being deliberate about thought leadership have been my recipe," she emphasised.

Among her notable achievements are her thought leadership contributions on BusinessLIVE, winning her first Effie award for Nandos Mzansipoly, and becoming a regular industry contributor on 702's Heroes and Zeros The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield.

Struan Campbell, founder and CEO of Levergy, expressed his enthusiasm for Phumo's appointment, stating: "Nomaswazi’s extensive experience and achievements in the creative industry align seamlessly with Levergy's mission to drive meaningful impact for our clients through creativity. As we continue to evolve and expand, Nomaswazi's commitment to connecting brands to South Africans resonates with Levergy's core values. I am thrilled to welcome her to the Levergy team"

