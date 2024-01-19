Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

LevergyPrimedia BroadcastingDash Digital StudioLocation BankOnPoint PRAPO GroupeMediaVERVEKLAHustle Media365 Digitalicandi CQAfriGISClockworkMembrana MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Levergy appoints Nomaswazi Phumo as head of strategy

    Issued by Levergy
    19 Jan 2024
    19 Jan 2024
    Levergy Marketing Agency is proud to announce the appointment of Nomaswazi Phumo as head of strategy. Phumo joins the agency from Ogilvy South Africa, where she predominantly worked on new business for the agency as well as the Mondelēz account. With over a decade in the industry, Phumo has built a reputation for delivering effective strategic solutions for some of South Africa's most iconic brands. She brings a wealth of strategic insight and a proven track record of driving impactful campaigns for clients across sectors, including FMCG and financial services brands.
    Nomaswazi Phumo, newly appointed head of strategy at Levergy
    Nomaswazi Phumo, newly appointed head of strategy at Levergy

    “I am motivated by Levergy's growth trajectory and the compelling proposition of passion marketing. I am eager to contribute to the agency's strategic direction. Acknowledging the industry's rapid evolution, I aim to leverage and cultivate diverse, rich insights for the agency and its clients to drive Levergy’s two core beliefs: brutal simplicity of thought and diversity of thought,” says Phumo.

    Her journey to becoming the head of strategy at Levergy is marked by consistency, determination, and hard work. "Driving effectiveness for clients and being deliberate about thought leadership have been my recipe," she emphasised.

    Among her notable achievements are her thought leadership contributions on BusinessLIVE, winning her first Effie award for Nandos Mzansipoly, and becoming a regular industry contributor on 702's Heroes and Zeros The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield.

    Struan Campbell, founder and CEO of Levergy, expressed his enthusiasm for Phumo's appointment, stating: "Nomaswazi’s extensive experience and achievements in the creative industry align seamlessly with Levergy's mission to drive meaningful impact for our clients through creativity. As we continue to evolve and expand, Nomaswazi's commitment to connecting brands to South Africans resonates with Levergy's core values. I am thrilled to welcome her to the Levergy team"

    For more information, visit www.levergy.co.za. You can also follow Levergy on Twitter.

    Read more: Bruce Whitfield, Struan Campbell, Levergy, Nomaswazi Phumo
    NextOptions


    Levergy
    Levergy is a leading sport and entertainment communications agency based in Johannesburg.

    Related

    Nomaswazi Phumo appointed head of strategy for Levergy
    Nomaswazi Phumo appointed head of strategy for Levergy
    5 hours
    Agency of the Year double double for Levergy
    LevergyAgency of the Year double double for Levergy
    Source @ Sports Industry Group Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has been crowned the 2023 Hollard Sport Industry Awards’ Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year
    Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment: Hollard Sports Awards Agency of the Year for the 2nd consecutive year
    24 Nov 2023
    Imager by Danette Breitenbach. All the AdFocus Awards 2023 winners
    All the FM AdFocus Awards winners
    22 Nov 2023
    Saica's Finance Leaders event celebrates 5 years of driving innovation and collaboration
    SAICASaica's Finance Leaders event celebrates 5 years of driving innovation and collaboration
    Building authentic connections by tapping into passions
    LevergyBuilding authentic connections by tapping into passions
    Image supplied. Recently appointed Levergy MD, Melissa Daniels
    #Newsmaker: Melissa Daniels new Levergy MD: Adding in her own spice
     14 Jun 2023
    VS Gaming Weekly Season 2 is bringing esports to the forefront for South African audiences
    LevergyVS Gaming Weekly Season 2 is bringing esports to the forefront for South African audiences
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz