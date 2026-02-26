Jacaranda FM unveils brand-new state-of-the-art studio

As one of South Africa’s leading commercial radio stations, Jacaranda FM continues to invest in innovation that enhances both the listener experience and the way its content is created and shared.

The project was led by industry veteran Andrew Pike, technical and IT manager at Jacaranda FM, and a proud inductee into the Telkom Radio Awards Hall of Fame. With over four decades of experience in broadcast engineering and technology, Andrew’s expertise ensures that Jacaranda FM consistently provides the best possible technical foundation for an outstanding, feel-good listening experience.

A first for South African radio

Jacaranda FM is the first radio station in the country to implement a fully virtual mixing desk, known in the industry as 'mixing on glass'. The studio boasts a completely digital audio path, running seamlessly from the microphone all the way through to the transmitter site.

This groundbreaking technology not only enhances sound quality but also future-proofs the station’s operations. New features and upgrades can be implemented via firmware updates, eliminating the need for major hardware replacements in the foreseeable future.

Broadcasting without boundaries

Designed for a hybrid world, the studio’s systems are fully online and remotely accessible. Every aspect of the broadcast chain can be monitored and controlled off site. This means presenters can control the system seamlessly from home, on location at an outside broadcast, or from anywhere in the world.

This flexibility ensures Jacaranda FM can continue delivering its trusted, feel-good programming without interruption, no matter where its talent is.

Built for a visual-first era

Recognising that modern radio is as much about visual engagement as it is about sound, the new flagship studio is equipped with six cameras – including three remote-controlled 4K cameras and three individual POV miniature cameras focused on presenters.

With a powerful new computer system, the video team will be able to record all camera feeds in the background for post-production editing, while simultaneously streaming and capturing live output across up to three social media platforms at once.

Lighting has been purposefully designed for both broadcast and photography, with five individually controllable sections and dynamic multicolour washes illuminating the main stage area, ensuring that every performance and on-air moment looks as good as it sounds.

Designed for performance

Presenter comfort and ergonomics have not been overlooked. Both the main presenter and co-presenter desks are electrically and individually height-adjustable, providing comfort and flexibility during live broadcasts.

Additionally, the studio includes a permanently installed live band front-of-house digital mixer dedicated to the main space, ready to support in-studio performances and special live music segments that bring extra feel-good moments to listeners.

A new chapter for feel-good radio

Vuyani Dombo, managing Director at Jacaranda FM, says the new studio represents far more than a technical upgrade. “This studio is a bold investment in the future of feel-good broadcasting. Our audiences engage with us across multiple platforms, on air, online and on social media, and this space allows us to create content that matches the energy, quality and innovation they expect from Jacaranda FM. It’s about future-proofing our business, empowering our talent and continuing to deliver meaningful, feel-good moments to millions of South Africans every day.”

With its fully digital backbone, virtual mixing technology and integrated visual capabilities, Jacaranda FM’s new flagship studio sets a new benchmark for radio in South Africa, proving that the future of feel-good content is not only heard, but seen and experienced like never before.

For more information, visit www.jacarandafm.com.



