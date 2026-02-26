South Africa
    From global brand architect to managing partner: Melanie Campbell accelerates Hoorah

    Melanie Campbell has joined Hoorah (a recognised leader in in-housing and African creativity) as managing partner.
    Issued by Hoorah Digital
    26 Feb 2026
    26 Feb 2026
    Melanie Campbell
    Melanie Campbell

    Campbell has grown global franchises, led international innovation pipelines and delivered award-winning integrated campaigns, including four Cannes Lions. Her mandate at Hoorah is clear: sharpen commercial integration and accelerate scalable growth across Africa.

    “Hoorah has the cultural foundation and leadership alignment required to move fast,” says Campbell. “What makes this moment different is structural advantage.”

    That advantage includes a 25% ownership stake held by Monks.

    Monks is a +$1B global digital-fi rst network operating in 33 countries under a single integrated P&L structure. Recognised as Adweek’s AI Agency of the Year, the network combines brand, social, experience, data, media and technology into one unifi ed model.

    Through this alignment, Hoorah gains access to proprietary AI infrastructure including Monks.Flow, enabling:

    120x faster content production
    30-40% faster end-to-end workfl ows
    40-60% production effi ciencies
    Agentic AI marketing orchestration at scale

    The result is an independent African agency marrying creative big ideas with global AI-native acceleration built in.

    “The industry is consolidating around integrated, digital-first operating models,” says Campbell. “Hoorah sits at the intersection of African insight and big ideas and global digital infrastructure. That combination creates real commercial advantage.”

    While Hoorah remains independently run, the alignment reinforces its commitment to a tech-enabled, commercially disciplined future.

    “Clients are navigating a fundamental shift. They need AI-driven storytelling, but the complexity can stall progress. Melanie is the bridge. Her client-side leadership experience means she understands both the ambition and the operational hurdles. She knows how to simplify complexity and turn it into commercial opportunity for our clients and for Hoorah,” says founder Shaune Jordaan.

    Campbell brings more than 26 years of international brand leadership across Heineken, Diageo and Pernod Ricard, having grown global franchises in excess of 30 percent and doubled portfolio profi tability.

    Her focus is clear: integrate brand and performance from day one, design AI-enabled operating rhythms and build partnerships grounded in commercial seriousness.

    Hoorah is not repositioning.

    It is accelerating.

    Visit us https://hoorahdigital.com/

    Hoorah Digital
    We digitally transform brands in an ever-changing world. We do this by applying creativity alongside innovative tech & data-led ideas. The result for brands is growth, sales and future certainty.
