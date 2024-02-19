Is your targeting as accurate as ours? Smash the competition in the Vicinity Media Padel League!

Vicinity Media is excited to announce the Vicinity Media Padel League, and we’re inviting you to be part of the action!

Calling all Jozi agency, marketing and media industry stars! Gear up for Vicinity's padel showdown – grab your rackets, unleash that competitive spirit, and get ready for an experience beyond the boardroom (Cape Town, your turn is next – stay tuned!).

We’re calling all the industry's top athletes to take part in this nine-week tournament that will crown the kings and queens of the Jozi media padel scene. The action takes place every Thursday at 3pm at Africa Padel Sandton and will be followed by refreshments as the weekly winners bask in glory.

We’ve all heard how great Brad, Mike, Kate or Greg are on the court (usually from Brad, Mike, Kate and Greg)... now we’ll actually find out who has industry bragging rights… and not just bragging rights – the ultimate winning team will win an all-expenses paid international trip to the 2024 Dubai Premier Padel P1 event in November!

Game on? Spread the word back at your office, do your in-house trials (share your behind-the-scenes play-offs and tag us #VMPL) and select your two top-tier players. Whilst not everyone can make the cut, every champion needs a solid support-crew on the court sidelines so be sure to bring your cheerleaders to the action each week.

Once your agency, brand or company has collectively decided on the two players to nominate, simply designate one person to submit the agency name and the details of the selected players. Mixed teams are encouraged – break the mold and blend your skills!

Please click the link below after your team pow-wow and submit this information no later than Monday, 26 February 2024 to ensure consideration:

