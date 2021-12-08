Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Public Liability News South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Inquiry blames Joburg authorities for neglect leading to deadly building fire

    By Tim Cocks
    6 May 2024
    6 May 2024
    An inquiry into a fire that killed 77 people in Johannesburg last year blamed neglect by authorities for allowing a building to become a den for guns, murder, drugs and combustible trash, and failing to evacuate it once it was clear it was a hazard.
    Mourners as seen at the Central Methodist Mission, at the memorial service in honour of the Marshalltown fire victims, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 8 September 2023. Reuters/Shiraaz Mohamed/File Photo
    Mourners as seen at the Central Methodist Mission, at the memorial service in honour of the Marshalltown fire victims, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 8 September 2023. Reuters/Shiraaz Mohamed/File Photo

    South Africa opened the inquiry last October to determine responsibility for the blaze on 31 August last year in the rundown centre of its commercial hub.

    The fire cast light on the gangs that seize abandoned public buildings to illegally rent them out. Many victims were so badly burned they had to be identified with DNA testing.

    "No case amply demonstrates the consequences of failure to comply with the obligations the law placed on a municipality (than) ... the calamity (of the fire)," the report said.

    A spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in the full report, which Reuters reviewed, the justices said the city "acknowledges that it failed to comply with the applicable laws".

    It had said, however, that it should not be held accountable since the building's decline was facilitated by "the illegal conduct of the residents, threats issued ... to its officials and the hijacking of the building".

    Johannesburg fire: Ramaphosa calls for action against illegal occupations
    Johannesburg fire: Ramaphosa calls for action against illegal occupations

      4 Sep 2023

    Johannesburg is one of the world's most unequal cities. Well-to-do leafy suburbs containing houses with private swimming pools lie next to informal settlements where poverty and joblessness are rife.

    Panyaza Lesufi, premier for Gauteng, the province that includes Johannesburg, promised to swiftly implement the report's recommendations.

    "If one thing makes me have sleepless nights, it's the state of ... (central) Johannesburg," he told a news conference.

    "It's an indictment on all of us."

    The report said the building was regularly the scene of gunshot fire, murders, sex trafficking of teenagers and drug deals. A suspect had confessed to starting the fire to dispose of a murder victim he had killed while high on crystal meth.

    It also said firefighters were too slow to respond to emergency calls, while authorities had failed to evacuate and demolish the building, collect the trash accumulating there, or to prevent firefighting equipment being removed for scrap.

    Read more: abandoned buildings, hijacked buildings, Tim Cocks, building fire
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Tim Cocks

    Reporting by Tim Cocks; editing by Barbara Lewis

    Related

    The Athletic & Social Club is located in a heritage building in Castle Street. Source: Google Maps
    Fire erupts at Cape Town heritage building, months after balcony collapse
     11 hours
    Johannesburg fire: Ramaphosa calls for action against illegal occupations
    Johannesburg fire: Ramaphosa calls for action against illegal occupations
     4 Sep 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Johannesburg fire: 73 killed in apartment block reported occupied by homeless
     31 Aug 2023
    Load shedding to continue for at least two more years - Eskom
    Load shedding to continue for at least two more years - Eskom
     23 Jan 2023
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    In meat-loving South Africa, climate concerns whet appetite for veggie burgers
     3 Nov 2022
    Global warming made KZN floods twice as likely - study
    Global warming made KZN floods twice as likely - study
     13 May 2022
    Shell seismic tests approval complied with rules, Mantashe says
    Shell seismic tests approval complied with rules, Mantashe says
     14 Jan 2022
    Amendment to allow land expropriation without compensation fails to pass
    Amendment to allow land expropriation without compensation fails to pass
     8 Dec 2021
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz