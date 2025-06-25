How to boost traffic to your venue during the winter months

During the winter months, even the most loyal patrons hesitate to visit their favourite hangout spot. The cold gives people a reason to stay in, and for hospitality and entertainment brands, that means quieter nights, lower footfall, and steeper competition for attention.

Photo by RDNE Stock project via www.pexels.com

But winter doesn’t have to mean retreat. With the right strategy, brands can turn seasonal slowdown into a surge of loyalty and foot traffic.

Here are five key tactics that can drive consumers back into spaces, no matter the season.

1. Design experiences that only happen in winter

Forget generic winter menus or predictable specials, what consumers crave in colder months is something worth leaving home for.

Curated events like wine-pairing nights, fireside jazz sessions, winter mixology showcases, or even indoor picnic-style brunches give your brand a compelling reason to be experienced in-person. Make these moments limited, themed, and elevated.

Winter becomes not a barrier, but a backdrop.

2. Market the feeling, not just the offer

People don’t go out in winter just for a meal or a drink. They go out for escape, connection, and mood. Your marketing should reflect that. Use warm visuals, inviting language, and real atmosphere to position your establishment as a cocoon from the cold.

Think "the warmest place in the city" or "your winter ritual starts here". It’s emotional marketing, not transactional.

3. Use paid social to drive proximity

Geo-targeted advertising on Instagram and TikTok can reach potential patrons already nearby, especially useful for last-minute decisions. Short-form content showing “what’s on tonight” or “inside looks” at the space (complete with candles, blankets, or bubbling pots of fondue) can influence people on the fence.

Focus on frequency and aesthetics. What people see repeatedly, they start to crave.

4. Collaborate with influencers who actually go out

Winter behavior is contagious. Partner with creators who consistently show up in nightlife, dining, and entertainment scenes during the colder months. Not just those with reach, but those with relevance.

When they post from your venue wrapped in a trench coat, sipping mulled wine, it signals to their audience that it’s worth stepping out. That kind of visibility converts.

5. Treat winter like a campaign season

Too often, winter is treated as downtime when it should be its own campaign. Like summer. Like holidays. Build a dedicated comms window around it: rollout plans, layered storytelling, and scheduled events. This is where agencies thrive, building strategic momentum across content, platforms, and channels. Don’t just hope for footfall. Engineer it.

In closing

Consumers don't avoid going out in winter because they don't want to. They avoid it because most brands don’t give them a compelling enough reason to. The challenge is no longer about being open. It’s about being irresistible.

Winter might bring the chill, but for brands that lean into it with purpose and creativity, it also brings heat.