How Dubai is redefining the future of air travel — from mega airports to sustainable skies

The aviation industry is at an important turning point — and if you ask Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, the future will bring big changes. Speaking at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, Griffiths gave an honest look at the current state of air travel, while sharing how Dubai is changing the way airports are designed and how passengers experience travel.

Source: Dubai International Airport

Held from 28 April to 1 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2025 brought together industry leaders to discuss the biggest changes shaping global travel. Griffiths’ talk with travel journalist Hayley Skirka was a highlight. With airlines reporting record profits, airports overcrowded, and climate goals becoming urgent, Griffiths addressed the future directly: from the challenges of alternative fuels to the huge task of moving an entire airport city.

The growing pains of a booming industry

Global air travel has bounced back strongly since the pandemic. But Griffiths pointed out that only about a third of the world’s population has ever flown, showing there is still huge potential in emerging markets. "The growth opportunity is huge,” he said. "But it also comes with responsibility."

On my recent trip through Dubai International Airport (DXB), the difference was clear. We didn’t have to queue for immigration — instead, we simply scanned our passports at automated gates. On the way back, self-check-in for luggage meant tagging my own bags, which felt a bit scary but was surprisingly easy.

The entire process, from arrival to departure, was seamless and fast — a firsthand example of how Dubai is already redefining passenger convenience through technology.

While passenger experience is improving quickly with tech, the aviation industry still faces major hurdles on the sustainability front.

Griffiths was clear about the limits of current solutions when it came to sustainability. He explained that all sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced globally in 2024 would only power jets for 50 hours. Hydrogen, another alternative, needs to be stored at -259°C, which is very difficult to manage in Dubai’s hot climate.

“This will take time,” Griffiths said. “We need much bigger innovations before these options become practical and widely used.”

A new mega airport for a new era

Dubai is preparing for one of the biggest airport projects ever. Griffiths confirmed plans to eventually move all flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). This is a major step since DXB is currently the world’s busiest international airport.

Running two big airports 70km apart doesn’t make financial sense, Griffiths said — plus, DXB’s older infrastructure is ageing. So, the plan is to focus all future operations at DWC, which will feature a new terminal design that breaks away from the usual airport layout. The plan is for eight connected terminals under a glass roof, with underground transport moving passengers quickly between gates and lounges.

“It will be unlike any airport you’ve seen before,” Griffiths promised.

Why this matters now

Dubai’s airport strategy is about more than size — it’s about setting the example for how future cities will move people. As aviation faces climate targets, limited capacity, and new technology, airports must rethink everything from transport within airports to the passenger experience.

Griffiths’ words show how important it is to build infrastructure that is ready for the future and focused on people. With travel demand still growing and aircraft taking up to seven years to build, airports like DWC could become the model for the future.

The bottom line

Aviation is changing fast, and Dubai isn’t waiting for the rest of the world to catch up. As the city prepares to move the world’s busiest airport to a brand-new facility and deals with the challenges of sustainable flight, it’s clear the future of travel won’t look anything like the past.