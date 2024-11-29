How a humble homegrown herb and spice brand breached the impregnable UK retail market

As a division of Libstar, Cape Herb & Spice is a global leader in the herb and spice industry, supplying premium condiments as well as bespoke food gifting worldwide. The brand has experienced an impressive 50% growth in export markets this year alone with the UK overtaking South Africa as the brand’s biggest market.

Shelley Barnard, sales and marketing executive at Cape Herb & Spice says: “The UK’s supermarket shelves are famously difficult to get onto and we are very excited to have secured this opportunity to introduce five of our most popular products to Tesco customers.”

She adds: “Our products are the perfect fit for markets like the UK, where there's a healthy demand for authentic seasonings and really high-quality ingredients. The collection of our unique blends, innovative formats and bold flavour delivery caters to a diverse palate, making our products a welcome addition to any kitchen that values culinary creativity and global inspiration.”

The UK journey started five years ago, when in a twist of fate, Cape Herb & Spice was sampled locally by the wife of a big UK distributor while on holiday. Today, the brand has made headway by featuring on online retailer Ocado, as well as the shelves of Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, and now Tesco UK with a Tesco Ireland launch coming in a few months.

A true homegrown success story

Cape Herb & Spice was established 30 years ago by Irene Ivy-Schuurmans who initially sold products from a barrow in the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Fast forward to 2024 and Cape Herb & Spice now employs over 700 people and is represented in more than 50 countries. The brand is also known for introducing the now well-used clear grocery grinder which was an early innovation by Ivy-Schuurmans who saw a gap for a high-quality grinder with more of an aesthetic appeal.

Over 80% of the herbs and spices used are procured from source, ensuring top quality and traceability. This underscores the quality of the Cape Herb & Spice range, which adheres to E.U. standards. The brand’s products have no added MSG, preservatives, artificial colours or flavours, and is fully Halaal and Kosher.



