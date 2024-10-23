Help shape the story: Who will be Daily Maverick’s 2024 People of the Year?

This annual feature highlights the individuals and groups who have left an indelible mark on 2024, the good, bad and ugly - showcasing both triumphs and challenges.

Curated by Daily Maverick’s journalists and editors, the list spans 11 categories, reflecting the diversity, resilience, and character of the world we live in. Last year, almost 28,000 readers cast their votes in just one week, making this initiative a testament to the power of collaboration between the newsroom and news readers.

Now it’s time to participate again and help decide who deserves the spotlight. From the Person of the Year, honouring a standout individual who has had a profound impact, to the Community Champion of the Year, celebrating heroes making a difference in their communities, each category represents a unique aspect of our collective story.

Other key categories include South African Businessperson of the Year, recognising industry leaders driving innovation and progress; Sportsperson of the Year, highlighting athletic excellence; and the controversial yet telling Villain of the Year, which examines figures whose actions sparked outrage or significant debate.

How to vote

Have your say by visiting the Daily Maverick voting page.

Voting closes on: Sunday, 8 December 2024, at 5pm.

Your votes will determine who takes home each title, celebrating the heroes, examining the villains, and honoring those who brought light to a challenging year.

The results are in your hands

The winners will be revealed in a special edition of DM168, Daily Maverick’s award-winning weekly newspaper which will be published on Saturday, 21 December 2024. Packed with in-depth profiles and thought-provoking insights, this issue will delve into the stories of those who shaped the year across these 11 categories.

