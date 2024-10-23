Marketing & Media Media
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Stellenbosch UniversityOrnicoOgilvy South AfricaBroad MediaRand ShowAfrican ResponseAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingWetpaint AdvertisingInvibes AdvertisingOFM RadioHavas JohannesburgDentsuYOUKNOW TechnologiesSunshinegunJoe PublicEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Help shape the story: Who will be Daily Maverick’s 2024 People of the Year?

    Issued by Daily Maverick
    4 Dec 2024
    4 Dec 2024
    It’s that time of the year again! For the fourth year in a row, Daily Maverick is calling on their readers to join forces with its newsroom in choosing the winners of the highly anticipated People of the Year.
    Help shape the story: Who will be Daily Maverick&#x2019;s 2024 People of the Year?

    This annual feature highlights the individuals and groups who have left an indelible mark on 2024, the good, bad and ugly - showcasing both triumphs and challenges.

    Curated by Daily Maverick’s journalists and editors, the list spans 11 categories, reflecting the diversity, resilience, and character of the world we live in. Last year, almost 28,000 readers cast their votes in just one week, making this initiative a testament to the power of collaboration between the newsroom and news readers.

    Now it’s time to participate again and help decide who deserves the spotlight. From the Person of the Year, honouring a standout individual who has had a profound impact, to the Community Champion of the Year, celebrating heroes making a difference in their communities, each category represents a unique aspect of our collective story.

    Other key categories include South African Businessperson of the Year, recognising industry leaders driving innovation and progress; Sportsperson of the Year, highlighting athletic excellence; and the controversial yet telling Villain of the Year, which examines figures whose actions sparked outrage or significant debate.

    How to vote

    Have your say by visiting the Daily Maverick voting page.

    Voting closes on: Sunday, 8 December 2024, at 5pm.

    Your votes will determine who takes home each title, celebrating the heroes, examining the villains, and honoring those who brought light to a challenging year.

    The results are in your hands

    The winners will be revealed in a special edition of DM168, Daily Maverick’s award-winning weekly newspaper which will be published on Saturday, 21 December 2024. Packed with in-depth profiles and thought-provoking insights, this issue will delve into the stories of those who shaped the year across these 11 categories.

    Don’t miss out on DM168

    Pick up your copy of DM168 at leading retailers or via home-delivery subscription. Prefer digital? Subscribe to the e-edition and enjoy access to this special issue and the full archive of DM168’s compelling journalism.

    Join us in celebrating the individuals and communities that have defined 2024. Cast your vote today and help us tell the stories that matter.


    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz