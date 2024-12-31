Global wood and paper trade drops 12% as digital media grows

According to the latest report from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, exports of wood and paper products dropped by 12%, amounting to a $64bn decrease, bringing the total to $482bn. The paper trade, in particular, continues to suffer due to the rise of digital media, contributing to this overall decline.

Global trade in wood and paper products experienced a significant decline in 2023, following record levels in 2021 and 2022.

Despite the decline, the trade value in 2023 remained higher than pre-2021 levels. However, the drop in trade value outpaced the decrease in quantities traded, suggesting a decline in forest product prices amid a broader economic slowdown.

Global production of paper and paperboard fell by 3%, primarily driven by the ongoing shift from printed media to digital products.

"What we have seen happening is a combination of factors, with production and trade declining due to global supply chain disruption, slowing consumer demand and trade restrictions, together with a longer-term decline for example in global paper production and trade along with the progress of digitalization," says Zhimin Wu, director of FAO’s forestry division.

Most categories show decline

Global production and trade of most major wood-based products recorded a decline in 2023 with only wood-based panels recording a marginal growth in production.

Industrial roundwood (used for any purpose other than energy and includes pulpwood, sawlogs and veneer logs, and wood used for fence posts and telephone or electricity poles) - In 2023, global industrial roundwood removals declined by 4% to 1.92 billion m³.

Global trade decreased by 13% to 100 million m³ (the lowest level since 2009).

Sawnwood (including planks, sleepers or cross-ties, beams, joists, boards, rafters and lumber) - Production decreased in all five regions around the world in 2023.

Global production of sawn wood contracted by 4% to 445 million m³ (the lowest since 2014), and the decline in international trade was twice as big – 8% to 129 million m³ (the lowest since 2014).

Wood-based panels (plywood including blockboard and laminated veneer lumber, particle board, oriented strand board, and fibreboard) - Global wood-based panel production grew by just 1% to 381 million m³ (owing to increased production in the Asia-Pacific that offset a decrease in other regions). However, international trade in wood-based panels followed a downward trend similar to that of other products, falling by 7% to 84 million m³ (lowest since 2016).

Wood pulp - Global production of wood pulp declined by 2% to reach 193 million tonnes. In contrast, trade in wood pulp increased by 3% to reach a record level of 71 million tonnes.

Paper and paperboard - In 2023, production declined in Europe and northern America, while it stagnated in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. It grew only in Asia-Pacific.

World paper production dropped by 3% to 401 million tonnes (trade by 7% to 104 million tonnes, the lowest since 2010). Global production of graphic papers declined by 9% while other paper and paperboard recorded a smaller decrease of 3 percent in 2023.

Production of graphic papers in 2023 (84 million tonnes) was at the lowest level since 1987.

Wood pellet - Production has increased dramatically in the last decades, mainly owing to demand generated from bioenergy targets set by countries. However, the growth for the first time paused in 2023, recording a drop in production by 2% and trade by 5%. In 2023, global production reached 47 million tonnes.

Engineered wood products - The first ever published data on engineered wood products launched by FAO show that in 2023 global production of laminated veneer lumber (LVL) amounted to 4 million m³ (exports – 1 million m³), glue-laminated timber (glulam) - 7 million m³ (exports – 2 million m³), cross-laminated timber (CLT or X-lam) - 1 million m³ (exports – 0.6 million m³) and I-beams (I-joists) - 1 million tonnes (exports – 0.3 million tonnes).

More on FAO's Global Forest Products Facts and Figures 2023 report here.