5 trends reshaping the mining sector in 2025

The mining industry is in a state of flux, driven by evolving global demands and emerging opportunities. Copper is gaining prominence as a critical resource for the future, while the shift towards renewable energy is redefining coal's position in the energy mix. Simultaneously, advancements in technology and logistics are presenting both challenges and opportunities. Through all these changes, one constant remains: the vital role of people in driving progress.

Arjen de Bruin, Group CEO at OIM Consulting

1. Copper is the new gold

Copper is quickly becoming the cornerstone of the renewable energy revolution. Its unique properties make it indispensable for electrical wiring, electric vehicles, and renewable energy grids.

As governments and businesses worldwide push for decarbonisation, copper demand is skyrocketing. However, current global production levels are insufficient to meet this demand.

The looming supply gap highlights the urgency for investment in copper exploration and mining. Africa, particularly Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, holds vast untapped reserves of this critical resource.

Increased focus on these regions will not only support global energy goals but also drive local economic growth. For mining companies, the challenge lies in navigating geopolitical risks and ensuring sustainable practices while scaling operations.

2. Coal still matters during renewable energy shift

While renewable energy is gaining momentum worldwide, coal continues to play a significant role in meeting energy needs.

The shift to green energy is a gradual process, especially in developing economies that rely on coal for power and industrial growth.

For mining companies, this creates a balancing act: keeping up with coal demand while also exploring renewable energy opportunities.

Investing in cleaner coal technologies and finding ways to make operations more efficient can help during this transition.

Companies that adapt to this changing energy landscape will be better positioned for the future.

3. Mining companies will continue to invest in their own logistics

Supply chain issues like delays at ports and railways are making it harder for mining companies to move their goods efficiently.

To tackle this, many are investing in their own transport fleets and infrastructure to keep operations running smoothly.

Taking control of logistics reduces reliance on public systems and can save costs, but it also requires careful planning and significant investment.

Companies that find smart ways to manage their logistics will be better equipped to handle future challenges and stay competitive.

4. Platinum is in high demand thanks to hybrid cars

The move toward electric vehicles has not progressed as quickly as many anticipated.

Hybrid vehicles, a key stepping stone in the transition to electric vehicles, still require platinum for catalytic converters.

As a result, demand for this precious metal is expected to grow, driving up prices.

For platinum miners, this presents a lucrative opportunity – however, it also underscores the need for efficient and sustainable mining practices to capitalise on rising demand.

Companies must invest in advanced extraction technologies and focus on optimising their operations to remain competitive.

5. Digitalisation continues to transform operations – but needs a people-centric approach

The mining sector is going digital, with things like automation, AI, and data analytics becoming a big part of how things work.

This new tech promises to make mines safer and more efficient, and to help them produce more.

But tech on its own isn't enough – you need the people who use it to be on board. Training programmes can help supervisors learn the skills they need to handle this change and lead their teams properly.

By focusing on practical stuff like managing shifts, planning, and how to communicate clearly, these programmes help supervisors get their teams to use the new tech and work better together.

At the end of the day, if we want these new technologies to work in our mines, we need our people to be able to use them properly.

The mining industry is at a turning point.

Trends like the copper renaissance, coal’s continued relevance, and digitalisation signal major changes ahead.

To stay ahead, companies must balance innovation with workforce empowerment.