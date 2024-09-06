Retail FMCG
    Exso enters the vaping sub-culture

    6 Sep 2024
    6 Sep 2024
    Exso, a newly formed subsidiary of the RichmarkGroup, and the brainchild of serial entrepreneurs Trent Varejes, Ryan Vercueil, and Kevin Whittaker, have made a bold foray into vaping’s cultural zeitgeist the with launch of Exso’s #LoveinaPuff vape range.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Known for its distinctive flavours and long-lasting disposable vapes, which are free from tobacco, smoke, or unnecessary chemicals, the brand aims to fuse style, quality, and innovation, positioning itself as a name to watch.

    “Vaping has ultimately become the centre of a lifestyle movement that thrives on personalisation, artistic expression, and a very real sense of community,” said Varejes.

    “As this culture has continued to evolve and grow, especially among young and digitally-savvy audiences, so too has its influence on popular culture. So, as EXSO, we pride ourselves on keeping a pulse on the market and pushing the boundaries.

    “By continuing to bring something truly unique to the table, both in terms of our products and our brand experiences, we hope to remain leaders and frontrunners in a very competitive space.”

    The #LoveinaPuff launch event showcased its compelling and colourful new flavour range, including the ‘Dragon Fruit Berry’, ‘Blue Razz Ice’, and ‘White Gummy’, to list but a few.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “Our vape flavours were thoroughly researched and specifically crafted to suit the discerning palates of today’s vapers and match their modern and eclectic lifestyles. We also aim to continue introducing more flavours to match the dynamic tastes and demands of the market,” continued Varejes.

    Fitness and lifestyle influencer Jaco de Bruyn, who attended the launch party, remarked, “I absolutely love the exclusivity of Exso, and I’m proud to collaborate with a premium brand of this stature. EXSO’s exceptional build quality and unmatched attention to detail align perfectly with our own high standards in the fitness lifestyle industry.”

