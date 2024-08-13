Ennismore, Kasada sign deal for Hyde Johannesburg, Africa’s first

Ennismore and Kasada have announced the signing of Hyde Johannesburg, marking several key milestones. This will be Ennismore's first hotel in Johannesburg and the inaugural Hyde Hotel in Africa. It also represents Kasada's first investment in Johannesburg and its fourth in South Africa.

Source: Supplied

In the heart of Rosebank—one of Johannesburg's most vibrant areas—Hyde Johannesburg will have 131 rooms, including 31 suites and a gym. The hotel will undergo a soft renovation to reposition it to create a more bohemian feel that reflects the Hyde brand, including a new mural, creating spaces for art and music collaborations on the ground floor and new art installations throughout the hotel, bringing a new bold look and feel whilst supporting and celebrating local artists.

The mixed-use building also comprises Proud Mary, one of the most successful restaurants in the city, a lobby lounge, meeting rooms, and 7,400 sqm of fully leased coworking, office, and commercial spaces. Hyde is a bohemian brand with a laidback, welcoming atmosphere rooted in music, having started life as a club on LA’s Sunset Strip. The brand and guest experience encapsulates the free spirit of a festival.

Rosebank: Johannesburg's vibrant hub

Rosebank, situated in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg, is a vibrant and cosmopolitan area known for its shopping centres, lively arts and culture scene, and bustling business district. The hotel is situated next to the Rosebank Gautrain Station and a 30-minute drive to the OR Tambo International Airport.

In 2022, the building was awarded the International Property Award for Best Mixed-Use Development for excellent architectural design of a mixed-use commercial property (The Gauteng Institute for Architecture Award for excellence).

Louis Abi Abboud, chief development officer and deputy head of IMEAT at Ennismore, says: "Hyde Hotels have a sense of mystery and freedom, with that feeling that anything can happen, and we are incredibly excited to bring this unique lifestyle hospitality experience to Johannesburg. We are proud to be once again partnering with Kasada to bring an Ennismore brand to Africa for the first time and to open in a new global destination, further expanding the reach of our network."

Olivier Granet and David Damiba, managing partners and co-CEOs of Kasada, say: "We’re thrilled about bringing Kasada’s expertise as the leading hospitality investor and owner on the continent to one of the best lifestyle hotels in Africa. As a committed and responsible investor in South Africa, we see this investment as a key opportunity to further our dedication to supporting economic and socio-economic growth through the tourism and hospitality sectors.

"We look forward to working closely with Ennismore to make Hyde Johannesburg the best lifestyle hotel destination not only for Johannesburg but also for the African continent."

Kasada’s expanding portfolio

Hyde Hotels operates in Miami, Dubai, Ibiza, and Bodrum—the brand’s first adult-only all-inclusive resort. The brand has a growing pipeline with upcoming openings in London, Perth, and Queenstown.

This investment further strengthens Kasada's position in South Africa, where it has, to date, made three investments in Cape Town. Kasada acquired the prestigious Cape Grace by Fairmont in 2022, the Pullman Cape Town in 2023, and is developing a Mama Shelter with Ennismore. Kasada’s portfolio now consists of 20 hotels in operation or under construction (>3,250 rooms) across seven African countries.