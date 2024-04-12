Empowering business minds at the Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast

The Durban ICC was alive with eager business enthusiasts attending the Mancosa East Coast Radio (ECR) Business Breakfast.

build-upAnticipation soared as tickets sold out within two weeks of launch, setting the stage for a morning brimming with invaluable insights and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Teaming up with Mancosa, ECR curated a vibrant networking environment, allowing attendees to mingle and exchange ideas and business cards.

This year's theme, ‘From Dreams to Legacy’, was a build up from last year’s event theme. It aimed to equip attendees with business insights necessary to turn aspirations into lasting achievements.

The lineup of speakers was nothing short of a wealth of knowledge. Kicking off the morning was John Sanei. The renowned author and global keynote speaker encouraged leaders to see beyond tomorrow. With AI on the rise, and technology constantly changing the world, there is a lot of uncertainty about the future. Sanei told attendees they needed to become a new type of human.

“The new type of human requires us to think about how we deal with this uncertainty with excitement instead of trepidation. How do you become excited about things you don’t understand? If you go through the process of understanding the future is an emotional journey, not an intellectual one; it’s not about what you know, it’s about how you react. Now you have arrived and become the new human,” he said.

Known for his innovative ventures in entrepreneurship, Miles Khubeka received a standing ovation for his powerful speech on finding opportunities in problems. He urged people to overcome their fear of failure.

“It’s one thing to have big dreams, it is another thing to wake up and do. You have to be comfortable knowing that things will not always go to plan when you are running a business.”

Leanne Manas then shared insights on how to lead during dark times.

“What we need, now more than ever, is strong leadership. Even in the darkest times, leaders let their light shine through because the most important light is the one inside us,” she said.

The morning reached its pinnacle with keynote speaker Vusi Thembekwayo, who is celebrated for his astute observations on leadership. With charisma and authority, he inspired attendees to change their approach to leadership, and become more authentic.

Expressing this analogy in detail, Vusi had this to say: “I have been in business long enough to know that you get rewarded for results and not authenticity. We have a challenge of authenticity in leadership. It is easier to lead something external than it is to lead yourself.”

During the breakfast, five learners from disadvantaged backgrounds each received a laptop, router, and R22,000 bursary from East Coast Radio and Mancosa.

To conclude the morning, the Mancosa ECR Business Breakfast attendees not only left with a valuable goodie bag, but moreover, with newfound inspiration and a renewed sense of purpose, ready to embark on their own journeys from dreams to legacy.

Stream East Coast Radio live https://www.ecr.co.za/shows/listen-live/ and stay updated on upcoming events.