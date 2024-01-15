Industries

    Issued by Eduvos
    15 Jan 2024
    15 Jan 2024
    As the release of matric results approaches, many South African students face uncertainty about their future. With limited space at public universities and concerns about funding, the dream of higher education can seem like a distant possibility for many young South Africans. However, Eduvos, South Africa's leading private higher education institution, is here to offer a brighter outlook.
    Eduvos offers a pathway to your dream career, regardless of results

    No result left behind: A pathway for every student

    Eduvos understands that not everyone's path to success starts with a stellar matric result. The institution offers diverse study options, ensuring no student is left behind. Eduvos has a qualification that will suit any prospective student’s needs, regardless of a student’s matric results.

    With over 20 fully accredited and internationally recognised qualifications across four future-facing faculties, Eduvos caters to a wide variety of interests and aspirations. These qualifications include access and pre-degree foundation programmes for students who might need to bridge the gap in their matric results, short courses that are more focused or higher certificates, a one-year qualification that will launch their careers or further studies.

    Prospective students can already pre-enrol at Eduvos before the release of their final results. Eduvos also accepts late applications and has four intakes throughout the year for those who might still want to weigh up other options.

    Addressing the higher education gap

    South Africa faces a critical challenge as the demand for higher education far exceeds the capacity of public universities. In 2023, over 200,000 first-year students enrolled at public universities, yet over 800,000 learners passed matric. This is where Eduvos and private higher education step in, filling the critical gap and offering opportunities to more students than many of the top public universities.

    In 2023 alone, Eduvos admitted more first-year students than several established public universities. Eduvos plans to continue this positive trend this year. Everyone deserves access to quality education, and Eduvos is committed to making it a reality.

    Making education affordable

    Eduvos believes in quality, affordable, private higher education. Funding remains a major concern for many students. Eduvos understands this and has teamed up with multiple funding partners who can help students find a payment solution that works for them. From flexible payment plans to generous external scholarships and bursaries, Eduvos is dedicated to making your dream a reality.

    Ready to take the next step?

    Don't let your matric results define your future. Visit Eduvos online or one of their 12 campuses across the country and discover a world of possibilities. Friendly and knowledgeable Higher Education Consultants and staff will help you find the perfect qualification, navigate your funding options, and embark on your journey to success.

    At Eduvos, your dream career starts here, no matter your matric results.

    For media enquiries, contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak.

    Find Eduvos Online:
    Website: eduvos.com
    Twitter: @edu_vos
    Instagram: @eduvoseducation
    YouTube: noitacudEsovudE@/moc.ebutuoy

    Eduvos, Kara van der Berg
    Eduvos
    Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.

