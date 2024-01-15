Industries

    Nzimande dismisses news of intention to raise university fees

    15 Jan 2024
    Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, has dismissed as false, information that he intends to increase university fees for the 2024 academic year.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    “The minister has become aware of the circulation of false and ill-informed suggestions that he as minister, intends to increase university fees for the 2024 academic year.

    “As the Department of Higher Education and Training, we wish to remind the public that the minister plays absolutely no role in determining the fees of universities,” read a statement released by the department on Thursday.

    Per the Higher Education Act 101 of 1997, the authority to determine the fees of individual universities rests with University Councils.

    “Therefore, the minister has no such authority to determine the individual fees of universities and to do so, would be to act beyond his powers on the part of the minister.

    “However, given the socio-economic reality of our country, through the department, each year, the minister usually provides the universities with a framework that should guide how they determine their fee structure.”

    The department explained that the minister does this with the sole intention of ensuring that, in how universities determine their fee structures, students and in particular those from poor and working-class backgrounds, are not adversely affected by the fee determinations of universities.

    “The minister regards it as disappointing and somewhat mischievous that formal organisations and long-standing media houses, would make public statements on university fees, without first informing themselves on the process of determining university fees.”

    According to the department, it remains committed to sharing information that may assist the media, civil society, political organisations or members of the public to understand the intricacies of our country’s higher education system.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


