Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

StoneBidvest MobilityIntercareBonitasRestonicBrandMappEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Hospital Groups News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    EC health department to start new financial year with R4.8bn in unpaid bills

    By Estelle Ellis
    28 Mar 2024
    28 Mar 2024
    When the new financial year starts next week, the Eastern Cape Department of Health will have R4.8bn in unpaid bills for crucial medical supplies, fleet services, phone bills, medicine, medical gas and municipal services for the province’s ambulances and hospital services.
    Source:
    Source: Pixabay

    The Department’s landline phone bill alone is R36.5m. Leaving this bill unpaid has caused an outage at all the province’s emergency medical services call centres (for state ambulances). Telkom blocked the landlines to these call centres. The department initially described the problem as “a technical difficulty”.

    Officials had to scramble to set up a new system to tide them over until 1 April, when they could pay the bill.

    Read the full article by Estelle Ellis at Daily Maverick.

    Read more: Eskom, Telkom, emergency services, Estelle Ellis
    NextOptions

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/

    Related

    Alexia and Keerthana exploring Mahdia
    South African students showcase innovative TB detection, green tech at I-FEST2
    1 day
    A tough day at the office for internet users in South Africa
    Mzansi in the dark: Microsoft acknowledges EMEA outage, but reports suggest wider issues [updated]
     14 Mar 2024
    Deputy President Paul Mashatile responded to questions from the NCOP
    Government scrambles to fix water, power outages with rapid response plans
    14 Mar 2024
    South Africa's Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity has had a busy week
    Ramokgopa: ‘Transmission grid needs major upgrade to unlock renewables’
    13 Mar 2024
    Source:
    Telkom Radio Awards: Celebrating 100 years of radio in South Africa
    12 Mar 2024
    The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity briefed the media on the Energy Action Plan
    Electricity Minister: ‘South Africa is making strides in addressing energy crisis’
     11 Mar 2024
    Source: Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan.
    Public enterprises minister to retire after elections
     8 Mar 2024
    #OrchidsandOnions: Builders Warehouse hits the nail on the head with latest ad
    #OrchidsandOnions: Builders Warehouse hits the nail on the head with latest ad
     5 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz