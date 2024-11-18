Marketing & Media CRM, CX, UX
    #DisabilityAwarenessMonth: Designing for accessibility and shaping the future of UI/UX design

    By Niven Subbadu, issued by BET Software
    28 Nov 2024
    As a specialist UI/UX professional, I always believe that good design should be for everyone. For over a billion people living with disabilities worldwide, inclusivity is not just a preference, it’s essential. Designing for accessibility challenges me to think beyond aesthetics and functionality to ensure no one is excluded.
    Author: Niven Subbadu, specialist UI/UX designer for BET Software
    Author: Niven Subbadu, specialist UI/UX designer for BET Software

    For me, inclusive design begins with creating digital experiences that everyone can navigate, regardless of their abilities. Simple adjustments like high-contrast modes, screen reader compatibility, and adaptive text sizes make a world of difference. Apple is a brand I deeply admire and follow, their innovations such as AssistiveTouch and Voice Control, stand out as exceptional examples of accessibility driven design. These tools give users with limited mobility the ability to control devices using gestures or voice, providing independence and ease of use.

    What drives my approach is empathy. I try to put myself in the shoes of users who face barriers I may never encounter. Microsoft’s Seeing AI inspires me with its ability to narrate the world for visually impaired users, using artificial intelligence to identify objects and read text. It’s a clear reminder of how technology can bridge gaps and transform lives.

    We’ve also seen amazing progress in tools like Google’s Lookout, which uses artificial intelligence to help visually impaired users navigate their environments and access information. Platforms like Spotify have also stepped up, with features like customisable text sizes and dynamic colour contrasts to improve accessibility for users with visual impairments. LinkedIn’s auto-captioning for video content has made the platform more inclusive for users with hearing impairments, a feature I hope becomes standard across the digital landscape.

    What I find remarkable is the potential of emerging technologies to push accessibility even further. Augmented reality (AR) is being used for navigation tools that empower people with disabilities to explore physical spaces independently. Similarly, voice user interfaces (VUIs) are breaking down barriers for users with motor impairments, offering intuitive, hands-free control.

    Beyond just helping individuals, prioritising accessibility also makes good business sense. Accessible design not only expands a company’s audience but also builds trust and loyalty among users. Adhering to global standards like the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) ensures both inclusivity and compliance, something I consider crucial for any project.

    One of the most important lessons I’ve learned is the value of collaboration. We should prioritise involving people with disabilities in testing and development as this will bring unique perspectives and help address real world challenges. Continuous education in accessibility practices has also shaped my ability to design solutions that are both functional and inclusive.

    As UI/UX professionals, we have a responsibility to make the digital world welcoming for everyone. Accessibility isn’t about ticking boxes, it’s about celebrating diversity and ensuring equal access. When we design with empathy and innovation, we are creating experiences that truly reflect the richness of humanity.

    Read more: Google, Apple, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Spotify, BET Software
    Let's do Biz