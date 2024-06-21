Cannes2024: Day 3: Grande Prix and Gold winners announced

On Thursday, 20 June, more winners were announced at Cannes Lions 2024.

Day 3 winners from Cannes Lions 2024

Experience: Brand Experience & Activation Lions

Weber Shandwick, Chicago was awarded the Grand Prix for The First Edible Mascot for brand Pop-Tarts. In the category Live Brand Experience or Activation.

View all the winners.

Experience: Creative Business Transformation Lions

LePub, Amsterdam was awarded the Grand Prix for the Refurb campaign for the brand Philips in the category Experience Transformation.

View all the winners.

Experience: Creative Commerce Lions

Publicis conseil, Paris was awarded the Grand Prix for Renault cars to work for brand Renault in the category Customer Acquisition & Retention.

View all the winners.

Experience: Innovation Lions

Klick Health, Toronto was awarded the Grand Prix for the campaign Voice 2 Diabetes for client KVI Brave Fund Inc. in the category Early State Technology.

View all the winners.

Experience: Luxury and Lifestyle Lions

Loewe, Madrid was awarded the Grand Prix for the campaign Loewe X Suna Fujita for the brand Loewe.

View all the winners.

Strategy: Creative Effectiveness Lions

Rethink, Toronto was awarded the Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix for the campaign It has to be Heinz for the brand Heinz Ketchup in the category Sustained Succes.

View all the winners.

Strategy: Creative Strategy Lions

Dentsu Creative, Amsterdam was awarded the Grand Prix for the campaign A Piece of Me for brand KPN in the category Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility.

View all the winners.



For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.