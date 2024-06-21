#CannesLions
#Cannes2024: Day 3: Grande Prix and Gold winners announced
Experience: Brand Experience & Activation Lions
Weber Shandwick, Chicago was awarded the Grand Prix for The First Edible Mascot for brand Pop-Tarts. In the category Live Brand Experience or Activation.
View all the winners.
Experience: Creative Business Transformation Lions
LePub, Amsterdam was awarded the Grand Prix for the Refurb campaign for the brand Philips in the category Experience Transformation.
View all the winners.
Experience: Creative Commerce Lions
Publicis conseil, Paris was awarded the Grand Prix for Renault cars to work for brand Renault in the category Customer Acquisition & Retention.
View all the winners.
Experience: Innovation Lions
Klick Health, Toronto was awarded the Grand Prix for the campaign Voice 2 Diabetes for client KVI Brave Fund Inc. in the category Early State Technology.
View all the winners.
Experience: Luxury and Lifestyle Lions
Loewe, Madrid was awarded the Grand Prix for the campaign Loewe X Suna Fujita for the brand Loewe.
View all the winners.
Strategy: Creative Effectiveness Lions
Rethink, Toronto was awarded the Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix for the campaign It has to be Heinz for the brand Heinz Ketchup in the category Sustained Succes.
View all the winners.
Strategy: Creative Strategy Lions
Dentsu Creative, Amsterdam was awarded the Grand Prix for the campaign A Piece of Me for brand KPN in the category Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility.
View all the winners.
