Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

aHead Marketing ServicesIkawu MediaQuickEasy SoftwareHeineken BeveragesBrandMappTopco MediaDarkMatterBroad MediaJoe PublicBrave GroupDMASAIgnition GroupHoward AudioHook, Line & SinkerKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Search for:

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise


Cannes Lions Content Feature

latest news | galleries | videos | www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn | rss
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    #Cannes2024: Creative Circle at Cannes - a glimpse into the future

    By Sbu Sitole
    19 Jun 2024
    19 Jun 2024
    Attending the Cannes Lions Festival is an incredible experience, filled with valuable knowledge and inspiration. This year’s event, known for celebrating creativity in marketing and advertising, brings together thought leaders, celebrities, and innovators to talk about the future of our industry.
    Sbu Sitole takes us through Day two of Cannes Lions. Source: The Odd Number.
    Sbu Sitole takes us through Day two of Cannes Lions. Source: The Odd Number.

    Standout

    One standout moment was the Liquid Death talk, which drew such a huge crowd that I found myself listening from outside the session. This overwhelming interest highlights the brand’s unique appeal and innovative marketing strategies.

    John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s session also caught my attention. While their presentation didn’t offer many new insights, it underscored how celebrities leverage their brands to create new ventures, blending social media influence with brand development. This trend is reshaping marketing dynamics and shows the power of personal branding.

    Inclusivity in marketing is another big theme, highlighted by the Shift 20 initiative, which emphasises the importance of including disabled individuals in content. Moving towards greater inclusivity is crucial for modern marketing strategies, ensuring diverse representation.

    Day one of Cannes Lions has seen a record number of creatives. Seen here is musician John Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen. Source: Carl Willoughby.
    #Cannes2024: Creative Circle at Cannes - a vibrant return with a record attendance

      21 hours

    Looking ahead to 2029, the festival presents several fascinating predictions. Marketers are urged to appeal to people who aren’t gaming fanatics, address the rise of health-conscious consumers on Ozempic, and cater to marijuana users as they change consumer landscapes. Additionally, the shifting political landscape, with women becoming more liberal and men more conservative, and the evolving concept of family, highlight the need to understand emerging buyers better.

    Skinny is back

    The rise of the svelte consumer, driven by the popularity of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, is transforming the market. Brands need to adapt their offerings to cater to this health-conscious demographic, which is increasingly influencing consumer trends.

    AI in business is another hot topic. Presentations range from financial savings and efficiency to the concept of becoming a ‘centaur’ – a blend of human and AI. David Droga’s insights on AI’s role in creativity emphasise the importance of blending AI with personal touches. This can be compared to ghostwriting in hip-hop, where the use of AI raises questions about the credibility of the source. Just as some reject rappers using ghostwriters for lacking authenticity, creatives may resist AI for similar reasons. Marketers must ensure AI systems recognise and understand their brands, making AI a crucial ally rather than an opponent.

    Adding to the festival’s charm is the chance to see and meet celebrities like Swizz Beatz, Kenan Thompson, Steve Stoute, Shannon Sharpe, and even André 3000, who was seen casually walking around with his flute. These encounters blend star power with insightful discussions.

    Cannes Lions 2024 offers invaluable insights into the future of marketing. From leveraging personal brands and inclusivity to harnessing AI and understanding emerging trends, the festival sets the stage for a forward-thinking, innovative approach to creativity and technology.

    For more:

    As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

    Read more: Cannes, advertising, marketing, brand, creative, Creative Circle, Cannes Lions, Sbu Sitole
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Sbu Sitole

    Sbu Sitole is the owner and co-founder of The Odd Number. He is also Loeries Chairperson, serves on the Creative Circle, and is currently on the film shortlisting jury at Cannes Lions.

    Related

    Source: © LLLLITL More Grand Prix and Gold winners have been announced by CannesLions
    #Cannes2024: Day 2: Grande Prix and Gold winners announced
    2 hours
    Day one of Cannes Lions has seen a record number of creatives. Seen here is musician John Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen. Source: Carl Willoughby.
    #Cannes2024: Creative Circle at Cannes - a vibrant return with a record attendance
     21 hours
    Source: © The Caples Awards The Lions Health Grand Prix for Good has been awarded to Impact BBDO, Dubai, UAE for Child Wedding Cards for its client, UN Women
    #Cannes2024: Impact BBDO, Dubai awarded the Lions Health Grand Prix for Good
     23 hours
    (Image supplied) After its successful 2023 launch, The Loudest Roar, a space for young talents to test instincts, develop perspectives, and learn from industry veterans by voting for their Cannes favourites, is back
    #Cannes2024: The Loudest Roar is back, giving voice to young creatives
    1 day
    Khensani Nobanda, IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards jury president and group executive for group marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank (Image supplied)
    Let’s make magic in the playground of digital marketing
     1 day
    Source: © Adworld Ireland The first Silver and Bronze Lions have been announced at the Cannes Lions 2024. The Gold winners will be announced this evening, 17 June
    #Cannes2024: First Silver and Bronze Lions announced
    1 day
    Source: © ESG News Cannes Lions has released its next shortlists, with a second entry shortlisted for The Vluit Project by Promise Agency
    #Cannes2024: Promise Agency gets second entry shortlisted
     1 day
    Image: Bizcommunity. the recent Cannes Lions’ shortlists feature TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Joe Public
    #Cannes2024: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Joe Public shortlisted again
     2 days
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz