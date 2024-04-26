Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

IncubetaPointKantarIgnition GroupMotherland OMNiPenquinOnPoint PRHoward AudioM&C Saatchi AbelGfK – An NIQ CompanyBroad MediaOgilvy South AfricaMotsepe AdvertisingDarkMatterEverlyticEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm brings her performance journalism show to Joburg

    26 Apr 2024
    26 Apr 2024
    After its successful run at The Baxter Theatre, Marianne Thamm, a seasoned journalist and associate editor of the Daily Maverick, will present her one-person show Round of Applause - South Africa Still Standing in Johannesburg at the Houghton Golf Club on 18 May. This special performance will be held for one night only and serves as a fundraiser for the Houghton Golf Ladies' selected charity.
    Marianne Thamm performs her show. Source: Supplied.
    Marianne Thamm performs her show. Source: Supplied.

    Insightful updated

    As the 29 May election draws near, South Africans have a a clear responsibility to this beloved country and Thamm is ready with what is dubbed ‘performance journalism’ to help them make an important decision with her insightful updates on the political landscape.

    In an article written by Charles Leonard for Mail & Guardian, Thamm says “A general election is around the corner and with the new Electoral Act as well as, a wider range of candidates to choose from, the political landscape is about to become even more exciting. This is a pivotal moment in South Africa’s history. Are you ready for the ride?”

    With Round of Applause, she brings some updates to the original show about what is going on in the country, with hilarious anecdotes and surprising facts, so it is not all doom and gloom.

    Source:
    Taliban arrests radio journalists for engaging with female callers - CPJ

    3 hours

    The idea for Round of Applause was sparked by her invitation to participate in the Spier Talking Heads series in Stellenbosch two years ago.

    “Every single person who circulated to my table had no idea how the nuclear deal was stopped or what the community at Xolobeni achieved in taking the Australian mining company to court ... also they knew nothing about the Slapp [strategic lawsuits against public participation] suit or the amounts involved in state capture,” Thamm explains.

    Written by SA

    That is how this piece of performance journalism was born.

    "It was written for me by South Africans themselves and politicians. What to put in and what to leave out was the issue,” she continues.

    She staged it at the Woordfees (word festival) in Stellenbosch in October 2023 as well as at Cape Town’s Baxter Theatre for three weeks to rave reviews. It will have another Baxter Theatre run at the end of the month, before it heads to Johannesburg.

    Thamm has worked in the media space for nearly four decades and her work has appeared in a variety of local and international newspapers and magazines. She has published several books which include the best-selling I Have Life: Alison’s Journey, When All Else Falls Away – The Nigel Fairhead Story, How to be a South African, Shooting the Moon, To Catch a Cop: The Paul O’Sullivan Story, Mental Floss and
    Fairlady Collection: Forty Years of Fine Writing.     In 2016, she released the memoir, Hitler, Verwoerd, Mandela and me.

    Read more: journalism, Show, Daily Maverick, performance, Marianne Thamm
    NextOptions

    Related

    Daily Maverick sweeps WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Africa 2024 with 4 top honours
    Daily MaverickDaily Maverick sweeps WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Africa 2024 with 4 top honours
    Source: © The Food for Mzansi Group won three Wan-Ifra Digital Media Africa 2024 Awards
    South African digital publishers make clean sweep of Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa 2024
    16 Apr 2024
    Source: © Twitter Yesterday 15 April Daily Maverick shut down
    #DMShutdown: Daily Maverick - Why we did it
    16 Apr 2024
    Source: © The Fix Daily Maverick has shut down. For today, 15 April 2024. Styli Charalambous, CEO of the Daily Maverick
    Daily MaverickDaily Maverick has shut down
    Source: © 123rf The Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa finalists have been announced
    Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa finalists
    9 Apr 2024
    Source:
    HOT 102.7FM and Moneyweb launch new business show to boost on-air offerings
    15 Mar 2024
    Source:
    We don’t rake in profits off news, Google tells Competition Commission
     14 Mar 2024
    Source:
    Google moves against notorious spam news website
     14 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz