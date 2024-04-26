Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

PointKantarIgnition GroupMotherland OMNiPenquinOnPoint PRHoward AudioM&C Saatchi AbelGfK – An NIQ CompanyBroad MediaOgilvy South AfricaMotsepe AdvertisingDarkMatterEverlyticAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Media Freedom News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Taliban arrests radio journalists for engaging with female callers - CPJ

    26 Apr 2024
    26 Apr 2024
    On Monday, three radio journalists—Ismail Saadat, Wahidullah Masum, and Ehsanullah Tasal—were arrested by the provincial directorate of the Taliban-controlled Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Afghanistan. They were detained for engaging with female callers and broadcasting music during Eid al-Fitr.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    According to Committee To Protect Journalists (CPJ) The journalists were questioned by Taliban authorities regarding their broadcasting practices during the holiday earlier this month. The Taliban has prohibited playing and listening to music since regaining control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

    Source:
    Global news leaders sign open letter in support of journalists in Gaza

    6 Mar 2024

    “The detention of Afghan journalists Ismail Saadat, Wahidullah Masum, and Ehsanullah Tasal is only the latest example of the Taliban’s ruthless suppression of the press since the group returned to power in 2021,” said Carlos Martinez de la Serna, CPJ’s programme director, in New York “The Taliban must immediately and unconditionally release all detained journalists and allow the media to operate without restrictive measures like bans on women callers.”

    Last month, authorities in Khost Province prohibited women and girls from calling broadcasters, as reported by the Afghan Journalists Center. Female listeners often phoned in to ask questions during educational programs. Notably, Afghanistan is the only country where girls are banned from attending high school.

    Read more: journalists, radio, arrested, CPJ, Afghanistan
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    Tunisia jails journalist Mohamed Boughalleb for 6 months
     18 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. The Morning Drive team at Hot 102.7FM. The station has three nominations at the 2024 New York Festivals Radio Awards
    3 nominations for Hot 102.7FM at New York Festivals Radio Awards
    12 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. The Saint Stithians Girls were recently crowned inaugural #5WarCryChamps winners
    Saint Stithians Girls inaugural #5WarCryChamps winners
    11 Apr 2024
    Source:
    NAB radio stations take on misinformation with public service announcements
    9 Apr 2024
    Source: © 123rf Icasa has published the Draft Radio Frequency Migration Plan ) and the Draft International Mobile Telecommunication Roadmap for public consultation
    Icasa Draft Radio Frequency Migration Plan and Draft IMT Roadmap published for public consultation
    8 Apr 2024
    Source: © Anna Pou An investigation into Away From Here Trading, owned by former SABC sports presenter Owen Ndlovu, has been launched by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture
    Away From Here Trading investigated after allegedly failing to deliver on contract
    2 Apr 2024
    Penny Ntuli will not be returning to the station. Source: Instagram.
    Penny Ntuli leaves Gagasi FM over R2,800 salary
     27 Mar 2024
    The Al Jazeera Media Network logo is seen on its headquarters building in Doha, Qatar June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo
    Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained
     25 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz