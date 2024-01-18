Industries

    Corona Sunsets Festival returns to Cape Town

    18 Jan 2024
    18 Jan 2024
    Following the success of the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour which launched in Cape Town last year, South Africa will once again join other iconic sunset destinations in hosting the global music and lifestyle tour.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Festival goers will be able to experience the best of global electronic dance music, outdoor lifestyle activities, summer sun and crisp ocean air at The Glen Country Club on Cape Town’s famed Clifton coastline on 6 April 2024.

    A global touring festival that follows the sunset worldwide, the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour invites festival goers to unwind and relax, disconnect from routine, and reconnect with their essential nature in the outdoors, along with international musicians & DJs performing as the sunset takes center stage at iconic destinations across the globe. This year tour dates include SA, Brazil, and China.

    “The launch of Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour in Cape Town in 2023 was a massive success and really set the scene for an amazing world tour. The city’s backdrop and culture are unique and made real impact with festival goers who were visiting South Africa for the first time. We are thrilled to welcome the world to Cape Town once more in a truly Corona way,” says Melanie Nicholson, Head of Brand: Corona South Africa.

    In addition to music performances, each festival immerses attendees in creativity along with interactive elements, eco-friendly culinary experiences with locally sourced ingredients, installations from local artists and a nightly sunset ritual.

    Last year, the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour Festival in Cape Town was a triumph of international dance music and immersive experiences and a sold-out crowd was treated to stand out performances from top artists including legendary US DJ Louie Vega, Sun-El Musician, GoodLuck, Musa Keys, Black Motion, and British-Swedish percussion duo, Hang Massive, who also collaborated with the Ndlovu Youth Choir in the event’s iconic “Sunset Moment” ritual.

    Attracting festival goers from around the world, the Cape Town event has become renowned as one of the world’s most iconic festivals, complete with an extraordinary setting that exemplifies the city’s culture, natural setting, and beautiful sunsets.

    “The Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour is a gathering of the tribe, to bond through celebrations tied to the power of the sun and the truth that we find our best selves when we unwind, relax, and reconnect with nature. This year will be one not to miss,” added Melanie Nicholson.

    The 2024 Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour lineup of international and top South African musicians and DJs will be announced soon.

    For more information and ticketing, go to https://corona.howler.co.za

