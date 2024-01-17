Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Motorsport News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    2024 Dakar stage 10 results – A twist in the tail…

    17 Jan 2024
    17 Jan 2024
    2024 Dakar stage 10 was a 317km timed special in a loop around the monumental rock formations of AlUla. The stage was described as a devilish obstacle course will give the savviest competitors plenty of opportunities to capitalise on their rivals’ blunders.
    2024 Dakar stage 10 results &#x2013; A twist in the tail&#x2026;

    Overnight drama

    As the race seemed to have settled into a rhythm for many of the front-running teams, there was drama aplenty for the Prodrive outfit. Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah made an exit from stage nine. Although he could have started today, he chose not to.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    NextOptions

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/


    Related

    2024 Dakar stage 1 &#x2013; The clock starts
    2024 Dakar stage 1 – The clock starts
    8 Jan 2024
    Female driver overtakes competition at Dakar race
    Female driver overtakes competition at Dakar race
    23 Mar 2023
    SAA investigating a body found in aircraft's wheel well
    SAA investigating a body found in aircraft's wheel well
    17 Feb 2014
    Total Tour Natal Rally to thrill motorsport fans
    Total Tour Natal Rally to thrill motorsport fans
    12 Feb 2010
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz