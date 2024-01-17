Industries

    2024 Dakar stage 9 results – Settling In

    17 Jan 2024
    17 Jan 2024
    The big news of 2024 Dakar Rally 8 was the retirement of defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah. He suffered engine trouble which meant he could not finish the stage. Read more Dakar Rally stage results at this link. 2024 Dakar stage 9 was a 436km timed special from Hail to AlUla. The latter part of the stage featured tricky navigation as well a rocky plateau to deal with.
    2024 Dakar stage 9 results &#x2013; Settling In

    Al-Attiyah received a stage penalty of 20 hours and 20 minutes after taking a new engine for his Prodrive Hunter. He was placed 87th position in the general rankings almost 30 hours behind Carlos Sainz. The aim was to play a support role to his teammate Loeb. However, shortly after starting, the Qatari made a u-turn to join the public road due to a mechanical problem.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/


