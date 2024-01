2024 Dakar stage 9 results – Settling In

The big news of 2024 Dakar Rally 8 was the retirement of defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah. He suffered engine trouble which meant he could not finish the stage. Read more Dakar Rally stage results at this link . 2024 Dakar stage 9 was a 436km timed special from Hail to AlUla. The latter part of the stage featured tricky navigation as well a rocky plateau to deal with.