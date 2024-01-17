2024 Dakar stage 9 results – Settling In

Al-Attiyah received a stage penalty of 20 hours and 20 minutes after taking a new engine for his Prodrive Hunter. He was placed 87th position in the general rankings almost 30 hours behind Carlos Sainz. The aim was to play a support role to his teammate Loeb. However, shortly after starting, the Qatari made a u-turn to join the public road due to a mechanical problem.
Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscapeGo to: https://doubleapex.co.za/